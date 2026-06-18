Women’s T20 World Cup: Fatima Sana’s heroics light up the night

Pakistan star becomes first skipper to hit half-century and take 3 wickets in same match
Pakistan captain Fatima Sana produced one of the most remarkable all-round performances in women’s T20 cricket history, as she became the first skipper to score a half-century and claim three wickets in the same match, during the heartbreaking two-wicket loss against South Africa in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Wednesday.
Victory for the Proteas seemed assured after they restricted Pakistan to 126-9 featuring Sana's unbeaten 55, with veteran quick Marizanne Kapp taking 3-23 in an innings that had four run-outs. Sana dropped in the batting order from No. 6 to 8 and scored a 38-ball unbeaten 55, her maiden World Cup fifty.
Her blistering knock, comprising six fours also involved two sixes, which she hit off consecutive balls in the last over off Nadine de Klerk to bring up her third WT20I fifty off 35 balls. She registered the highest score by a player batting at No. 8 or lower in ICC Women’s T20 World Cups.
Hassan contributed 23 in their stand of 71 after Pakistan were reduced to 50-8 in the 11th over.
South Africa, cruising home while Annerie Dercksen was making 52, suffered a dramatic collapse from 76-2 as three wickets fell for just 17 runs.
The slump continued and they were still a run shy of victory when De Klerk – missed early in her innings – was out for 37, before they scampered over the line.
The 23-year-old Pakistan skipper finished with figures of 3/16, coming agonizingly close to pulling off an unthinkable win. She removed Sune Luus, De Klerk and Sinalo Jafta to send shivers down South Africa’s spine.
"We just tried to take the game deep because we know we have the capability," Sana said after the match.
"The fight was there and the effort was there, but we couldn’t finish the game."
While Pakistan ended on the losing side, Sana’s inspiring display provided a major positive for Pakistan and underlined her growing stature as one of the brightest stars in women’s cricket.
Pakistan next play Bangladesh on Saturday and will need to win to keep alive their faint hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals by finishing among the top two teams.
Meanwhile, India continued their dominant start with a crushing 95-run victory over the Netherlands. Smriti Mandhana struck 74 and Shafali Verma added 55 as India posted 209-5 before bowling the Dutch side out comfortably.
Australia also maintained their winning momentum, defeating Bangladesh by nine wickets, with Georgia Voll starring in another commanding performance.