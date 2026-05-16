Pakistan captain Fatima Sana smashes T20 world record with fastest fifty, leaves India's Richa Ghosh behind

While Pakistan’s men’s team continues to struggle in Bangladesh, the women’s team is giving fans something to celebrate back home. Pakistan Women completed a dominant clean sweep over Zimbabwe after sealing a crushing 133 run victory in the third and final T20I in Karachi on Friday. But beyond the one sided series scoreline, the match will mainly be remembered for captain Fatima Sana’s record breaking knock that rewrote Women’s T20I history.



Pakistan posted a massive 223/4 in their 20 overs before bowling Zimbabwe out for just 90 to complete a 3 0 sweep in both the ODI and T20I series.



The real fireworks came late in Pakistan’s innings when Fatima Sana walked out to bat at No.6 with the scoreboard already reading 152/4. What followed was absolute carnage.



The Pakistan captain smashed eight boundaries and two sixes as she raced to a half century in just 15 balls, making it the fastest fifty ever scored in Women’s T20I cricket.



The 24 year old shattered the previous record jointly held by New Zealand’s Sophie Devine, Australia’s Phoebe Litchfield and India’s Richa Ghosh, all of whom had reached their fifties in 18 deliveries.

