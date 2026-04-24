Pakistan women’s football makes history at FIFA Series 2026 with record 8-0 win and third-place finish

The Shaheens return: Nadia Khan sets scoring record as Pakistan football eyes a new era
Pakistan women’s football is gradually building momentum on the international stage.
The Shaheens (nickname) featured in the FIFA Series 2026 in Ivory Coast, marking their first appearance at a senior FIFA sanctioned event. The tournament, part of FIFA’s initiative to give more international exposure to emerging teams, brought together sides from different regions.
On April 9 at the Stade Alassane Ouattara, Pakistan recorded the biggest win in the history of the women’s team, beating Turks and Caicos Islands 8-0. The result surpassed their previous best of 7-0.
Nadia Khan, the forward who models her game after Brazilian star Neymar, was among the scorers and in the process became Pakistan’s all time leading goal scorer. It was a strong team performance from the team.
Aqsa Mushtaq and Layla Banaras both scored twice, while Zahmena Malik registered Pakistan’s first goal in a FIFA Series match.
Captain Maria Khan provided stability in midfield, and goalkeeper Zeeyana Jivraj had a steady tournament.
Pakistan followed up the opening win with two losses.
They went down 1-0 to Mauritania despite having spells of control, and lost 2-0 to hosts Ivory Coast after playing a large part of the match with ten women following Anmol Hira’s red card.
Pakistan resumed international matches in late 2022 after nearly eight years without fixtures due to FIFA suspensions linked to internal issues within their federation and third party interference. The break also impacted the team’s international ranking.
Alongside results on the pitch, there are also efforts to build a stronger structure for the women’s game. Initiatives such as school competitions and partnerships with educational institutions aim to introduce more girls to football at an early age and improve accessibility. The Pakistan Football Federation is also working on setting up dedicated structures to support long term development of women’s football in the country.
Reflecting on the journey, Pakistan Football Federation president Syed Mohsen Gilani said the country has gone through difficult years but is now focused on rebuilding and developing the game with FIFA’s support.
Pakistan finished third in their group and took away valuable experience from the tournament. It marks a steady step forward for a team working its way back into regular international competition. Afteall, It's good news.