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South Africa, Czechia draw in FIFA World Cup 2026

Mexico, South Korea stay top as South Africa, Czechia held to 1-1 draw

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South Africa, Czechia draw in FIFA World Cup 2026

GEORGIA, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- South Africa and Czechia played out a 1-1 draw today at Atlanta Stadium in the US state of Georgia in their Group A second-round match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, currently being held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Czechia took an early lead through Michal Sadílek in the sixth minute, before Teboho Mokoena equalised for South Africa from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute.

Both teams earned their first point of the tournament after losing their opening matches.

Mexico and South Korea lead the group with three points each ahead of their meeting later today in the same round.

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