FIFA World Cup: Canada 1-0 South Africa

Eustaquio’s late strike sends Canada into World Cup last 16
LOS ANGELES: Stephen Eustaquio scored a late winner to give Canada a 1-0 victory over South Africa in the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Round of 32. Jesse Marsch’s team will next play either the Netherlands or Morocco in Houston.
South Africa started strong in Los Angeles with impressive passing but struggled to finish their chances. Just before halftime, Canada almost scored twice.
Aubrey Modiba cleared Moise Bombito’s header off the goal line, and South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams blocked a shot from Tajon Buchanan.
Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply
Canada dominated the second half. Williams made another great save against Tani Oluwaseyi, and defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi cleared the ball before Oluwaseyi could score on the rebound.
Alphonso Davies energised Canada when he came off the bench in the 75th minute. However, it was Eustaquio who won the game, half-volleying a bouncing ball from the edge of the penalty box into the bottom corner of the net.
Despite the loss, South Africa exits the tournament after making history by reaching the knockout stage for the first time.
Canada advances: Canada defeated South Africa 1-0 to reach the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16.
Match winner: Captain Stephen Eustaquio scored the decisive late goal to seal the victory.
Historic run: The win keeps Canada's best-ever World Cup campaign alive as Jesse Marsch's side continues its knockout-stage run.
Defensive effort: Canada held firm defensively to preserve the clean sheet after a tightly contested match.
Next opponent: Canada will face the winner of the Netherlands vs. Morocco Round of 32 match in Houston.
Coach's milestone: The victory marks another major achievement for coach Jesse Marsch, who has guided Canada to its deepest World Cup run.
South Africa eliminated: South Africa exits the tournament after a resilient performance but was undone by Eustaquio's late strike