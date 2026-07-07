Clinical Belgium punish US errors to book last-eight spot in Seattle
Seattle: Belgium produced a dominant display to defeat the United States 4-1 at Lumen Field late on Monday (July 6), advancing to the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals with a commanding Round of 16 victory.
The Red Devils controlled much of the contest from the opening whistle, combining disciplined defending with incisive attacking play to overwhelm an American side that struggled to contain Belgium's movement and finishing.
Belgium seized the initiative early, applying sustained pressure and capitalising on defensive lapses to establish control of the match.
Their patient build-up and sharp passing repeatedly stretched the US back line, creating space in dangerous areas and allowing the Europeans to dictate the tempo.
The United States attempted to respond after falling behind and managed to pull a goal back, briefly raising hopes of a comeback.
But Belgium quickly restored its advantage, continuing to create chances through quick transitions and clinical finishing.
Belgium's midfield controlled possession throughout the second half, limiting the Americans' opportunities while launching wave after wave of attacks.
The Red Devils added further goals to put the outcome beyond doubt and complete one of their most convincing performances of the tournament.
The Americans showed flashes of attacking intent but struggled to break down Belgium's organised defense and were repeatedly punished on the counterattack.
Despite moments of promise, the US could not recover from Belgium's relentless pressure and superior efficiency in front of goal.
The emphatic victory sends Belgium into the quarter-finals with growing confidence as the team continues its pursuit of a first FIFA World Cup title.
Having combined defensive solidity with attacking flair, the Red Devils reinforced their status as one of the tournament's strongest contenders.
For the United States, the defeat ends a spirited World Cup campaign that saw the Americans reach the knockout stage but ultimately fall to a Belgian side that proved more experienced, composed and clinical when it mattered most.
Belgium will now prepare for a quarter-final showdown as momentum builds following one of its most complete performances of the competition.
The Red Devils have been the more clinical and dominant side, outproducing the hosts in chances. Amadou Onana picked up a knee injury and was subbed off.
This is a Round of 16 knockout match at the 2026 World Cup (co-hosted by USA, Canada, and Mexico).
Belgium, a traditionally strong European side (ranked higher), has been a tough opponent historically for the US.
Pre-match, World Cup drama has emerged around US striker Folarin Balogun, who started after FIFA suspended/lifted a red-card ban from the previous round.