European champions Spain face dark horses Belgium

Spain will be favourites heading into the match against Belgium
Dubai: Spain and Belgium go head-to-head at Los Angeles Stadium on Friday, July 10, with a coveted place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals up for grabs. Kick-off is scheduled for 11pm UAE time.
Both nations topped their respective groups without suffering defeat to reach the knockout rounds.
La Roja then delivered one of the most convincing displays of the Round of 32, easing past Austria with a 3-0 victory before edging neighbours Portugal in the last 16.
A dramatic stoppage-time strike from Mikel Merino sealed the win and sent Luis de la Fuente's side into a third consecutive knockout clash against European opposition.
Belgium's route to the quarter-finals has been far less straightforward but no less entertaining.
The nation looked set for an early exit after falling 2-0 behind against Senegal in the Round of 32, only to produce a remarkable comeback and secure a dramatic 3-2 extra-time victory.
They were much more convincing in the last 16, however, with Charles De Ketelaere's first-half brace helping Belgium cruise to a 4-1 win over co-hosts the United States in Seattle to book their place in the final eight.
For Belgium, this World Cup is expected to be the final chapter for the remaining members of the country's celebrated golden generation.
Head coach Rudi Garcia continues to place his trust in experienced stars, with Kevin De Bruyne orchestrating attacks, Thibaut Courtois providing assurance between the posts and Romelu Lukaku leading the line.
Lukaku has once again delivered on the biggest stage, scoring three goals in North America to move onto eight World Cup goals overall, drawing level with legends Diego Maradona, Rudi Völler and Rivaldo on the tournament's all-time scoring list.
Belgium are no strangers to the latter stages of the World Cup, with this marking their third quarter-final appearance in the last four tournaments and their fourth overall.
The Red Devils have enjoyed success against Spain at this stage before, knocking them out in 1986, and also overcame Brazil in 2018, with their only quarter-final defeat during that period coming against Argentina in 2014.
Spain, meanwhile, have historically found the quarter-finals a difficult hurdle to overcome.
They have progressed beyond the last eight on only two occasions, first by reaching the final group stage in 1950 and then during their memorable 2010 triumph in South Africa, when a quarter-final victory over Paraguay paved the way to lifting their only World Cup trophy.
Rodri, who has been one of Spain’s best players has provided stability at the base of midfield, Pedri and Dani Olmo offer creativity and intelligence between the lines, and Lamine Yamal continues to emerge as one of the tournament's standout young talents, collecting three assists so far.
The European champions will be favourites heading into the clash with Belgium, with the match presenting another opportunity for the 2010 champions to prove that this new generation has the quality to build on the nation's historic World Cup legacy.
Lamine Yamal is certainly the player to watch in this one, with Spain regularly looking to build their attacks down the right flank, meaning the teenager is likely to be at the heart of their attacking moves.
While he may not have enjoyed the most impactful tournament so far, Yamal still possesses the ability to produce moments of magic in the final third and remains a constant threat for opposition defences.
If Spain can get their star winger firing in front of goal, they will have another crucial weapon in their pursuit of going all the way, especially when combined with their impressive defensive record.