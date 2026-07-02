Belgium pull off miracle in rally from brink, beat Senegal 3-2 in World Cup thriller to reach last 16

Controversial late spot-kick sends Belgium past Senegal and into World Cup knockouts
SEATTLE: Belgium produced one of the most dramatic comebacks of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, overturning a late deficit before surviving extra time to defeat Senegal 3-2 in a pulsating Round of 32 clash late on Wednesday and book their place in the last 16.
The European side appeared destined for an early exit after Senegal twice took the lead and looked set to complete a famous upset.
But Belgium refused to surrender, forcing extra time with a dramatic late equalizer before sealing victory through a fiercely disputed penalty that sparked protests from the Senegalese players.
Belgium entered the knockout stage as one of the tournament favorites after winning Group G, while Senegal had impressed throughout the group phase with their pace, physicality and disciplined defending.
Their meeting lived up to expectations, delivering five goals, end-to-end action and late controversy.
Senegal made the brighter start, pressing aggressively and capitalizing on defensive lapses to seize the initiative.
Belgium responded by growing into possession and creating chances, eventually restoring parity to ensure the contest remained level heading into the second half.
The match exploded after the break.
Senegal regained the advantage with a clinical finish that put the African side within touching distance of the Round of 16.
As the clock ticked toward full time, Belgium threw players forward in search of an equalizer, and their persistence paid off with a dramatic late goal that forced an additional 30 minutes.
Extra time brought even more tension.
Both teams traded attacks as fatigue set in, but the defining moment came when the referee awarded Belgium a penalty after a hotly contested challenge inside the box. Senegal's players surrounded the official in protest, arguing there had been little or no contact, but the decision stood.
Belgium converted from the spot to complete a remarkable 3-2 comeback, crushing Senegal's hopes after one of the most spirited performances of the tournament.
The victory sends Belgium into the Round of 16, where the Red Devils will face the winner of the United States-Bosnia and Herzegovina match as they continue their pursuit of a second World Cup semifinal appearance in three tournaments.
For Senegal, the defeat ends an impressive campaign in heartbreaking fashion.
After pushing one of Europe's elite teams to the limit, the Lions of Teranga leave the tournament having come within minutes of one of the biggest upsets of the knockout stage.