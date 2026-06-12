Everything you need to know as the final two co-hosts begin their World Cup journey
Friday 12 June – 11pm kick-off (UAE Time)
Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina open their Group B campaigns at the Toronto Stadium on Friday night, in what will be the third game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
It’s the first time that Canada have hosted the competition, with the co-hosts granted automatic qualification and therefore not required to go through the qualification process.
Despite that, the nation have shown encouraging form in their warm-up matches, beating Uzbekistan 2–0 before drawing with Ireland, suggesting they arrive at the tournament in sharp condition. Much of the focus will fall on their star man Alphonso Davies, whose fitness and influence will be crucial if the hosts are to make a strong impression on home soil.
Bosnia and Herzegovina, meanwhile, arrive with a very different story. They qualified for the 2026 World Cup through the UEFA play-offs after finishing second in their qualifying group, missing out on automatic qualification.
That sent them into the knockout play-off route, where they produced a dramatic run to reach the finals. They beat Wales on penalties in the semi-final before overcoming Italy, again on penalties, a result that denied the Italians a third consecutive World Cup appearance.
Since securing qualification, Bosnia haven’t looked close to the side who overcame Wales and Italy, drawing with both North Macedonia and Panama in their warm-up fixtures.
They will now head into their opener aiming to translate their dramatic qualification journey into a strong opening performance on the world stage.
Saturday 13 June – 5am kick-off (UAE Time)
The United States begin their tournament as the last of the co-hosts to get underway, welcoming Paraguay to Los Angeles Stadium in what promises to be a high-intensity Group B opener.
As co-hosts alongside Canada and Mexico, the U.S did not have to go through qualification, earning automatic entry into the tournament, but expectations remain high on home soil.
Their build-up to the competition has been mixed and inconsistent, with performances fluctuating across recent friendlies.
A 2-1 defeat to Germany in their final warm-up highlighted defensive vulnerabilities in a tight contest, but there were also positives earlier in their preparations when they produced an impressive 3-2 victory over Senegal.
In that match, Christian Pulisic looked sharp and influential, reinforcing his status as the key creative force for the hosts.
Alongside him, the nation will rely heavily on the attacking threat of Folarin Balogun, the midfield energy of Weston McKennie, and the technical quality of Giovanni Reyna as they look to break down a well-organised Paraguayan side.
Despite the U.S entering as favourites on home turf, Paraguay arrive with growing confidence after securing their place at the tournament through CONMEBOL qualifying in South America, marking their first World Cup appearance since 2010.
Their preparation has also been encouraging, most recently recording a commanding 4-0 win over Nicaragua.
Paraguay will feel they have nothing to lose, while the U.S will be expected to deliver in front of a passionate home crowd.