GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Canada & U.S set to kick-off World Cup campaigns

Everything you need to know as the final two co-hosts begin their World Cup journey

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Christian Pulisic , Miguel Almiron , Jonathan Osorio and Edin Dzeko will be in action next in the FIFA World Cup
Christian Pulisic , Miguel Almiron , Jonathan Osorio and Edin Dzeko will be in action next in the FIFA World Cup
AFP

Canada v Bosnia and Herzegovina

Friday 12 June – 11pm kick-off (UAE Time)

Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina open their Group B campaigns at the Toronto Stadium on Friday night, in what will be the third game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

It’s the first time that Canada have hosted the competition, with the co-hosts granted automatic qualification and therefore not required to go through the qualification process.

Despite that, the nation have shown encouraging form in their warm-up matches, beating Uzbekistan 2–0 before drawing with Ireland, suggesting they arrive at the tournament in sharp condition. Much of the focus will fall on their star man Alphonso Davies, whose fitness and influence will be crucial if the hosts are to make a strong impression on home soil.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, meanwhile, arrive with a very different story. They qualified for the 2026 World Cup through the UEFA play-offs after finishing second in their qualifying group, missing out on automatic qualification.

That sent them into the knockout play-off route, where they produced a dramatic run to reach the finals. They beat Wales on penalties in the semi-final before overcoming Italy, again on penalties, a result that denied the Italians a third consecutive World Cup appearance.

Since securing qualification, Bosnia haven’t looked close to the side who overcame Wales and Italy, drawing with both North Macedonia and Panama in their warm-up fixtures.

They will now head into their opener aiming to translate their dramatic qualification journey into a strong opening performance on the world stage.

USA v Paraguay

Saturday 13 June – 5am kick-off (UAE Time)

The United States begin their tournament as the last of the co-hosts to get underway, welcoming Paraguay to Los Angeles Stadium  in what promises to be a high-intensity Group B opener.

As co-hosts alongside Canada and Mexico, the U.S did not have to go through qualification, earning automatic entry into the tournament, but expectations remain high on home soil.

Their build-up to the competition has been mixed and inconsistent, with performances fluctuating across recent friendlies.

A 2-1 defeat to Germany in their final warm-up highlighted defensive vulnerabilities in a tight contest, but there were also positives earlier in their preparations when they produced an impressive 3-2 victory over Senegal.

In that match, Christian Pulisic looked sharp and influential, reinforcing his status as the key creative force for the hosts.

Alongside him, the nation will rely heavily on the attacking threat of Folarin Balogun, the midfield energy of Weston McKennie, and the technical quality of Giovanni Reyna as they look to break down a well-organised Paraguayan side.

Despite the U.S entering as favourites on home turf, Paraguay arrive with growing confidence after securing their place at the tournament through CONMEBOL qualifying in South America, marking their first World Cup appearance since 2010.

Their preparation has also been encouraging, most recently recording a commanding 4-0 win over Nicaragua.

Paraguay will feel they have nothing to lose, while the U.S will be expected to deliver in front of a passionate home crowd.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
Show More
Related Topics:
footballFIFA World CupAmericaCanada

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The 2026 World Cup will introduce a fresh set of rules

FIFA cracks down with new laws ahead of 2026 World Cup

3m read
Dubai Basketball have been forced to play their home games in Bosnia due to conflict in the Middle East

Dubai Basketball donates ticket proceeds to Bosnia

2m read
The match was set to be Dubai Basketball's homecoming after being forced to play away from the city

Dubai Basketball’s semi-finals match relocated

1m read
FIFA President Gianni Infantino reaffirmed that Iran will take part in its World Cup fixtures held in the United States

FIFA's Infantino ends Iran World Cup uncertainty

2m read