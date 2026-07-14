As the FIFA World Cup heads into its final stretch, one fan finding it hard to keep up with the schedule is none other than Amitabh Bachchan. The veteran actor says the tournament’s late-night and early-morning kick-offs have completely upended his daily routine, but he isn't complaining. In his latest blog, Bachchan mused about football's unpredictability, the rise of teenage stars and why the World Cup continues to surprise audiences across generations.