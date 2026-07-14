Bachchan lauded World Cup underdogs challenging football's traditional giants
As the FIFA World Cup heads into its final stretch, one fan finding it hard to keep up with the schedule is none other than Amitabh Bachchan. The veteran actor says the tournament’s late-night and early-morning kick-offs have completely upended his daily routine, but he isn't complaining. In his latest blog, Bachchan mused about football's unpredictability, the rise of teenage stars and why the World Cup continues to surprise audiences across generations.
Writing on his Tumblr blog, Amitabh admitted that following the tournament has thrown his sense of time into disarray.
“The timelines and the idea of time has gone awry… the reason of course is the WC 2026… times to see are weird and makes our days even worse… but we see, we cheer, we have remorse,” he wrote.
The actor said one of the tournament's biggest joys has been watching underdogs challenge football's traditional giants. While several established nations have crashed out earlier than expected, lesser-known teams have seized the spotlight with fearless performances.
“Most of the renowned and well-known football countries have, with great regret, lost… but I am elated by the fact that those we never imagined have given fight and gained recognition. They keep saying, ‘May the best team win,’ but we never know who the best team is until the results come out,” he wrote.
Bachchan also marvelled at the unique nature of international football, where players who spend the club season competing against one another set aside rivalries to represent their countries on the world stage. Drawing a parallel closer to home, he likened it to the Indian Premier League, where cricketers wear different franchise colours before reuniting for Team India.
“Like in IPL, the players play for different team franchises and become competitors. But when they are all put together for the national team, they are one,” he wrote, adding that such a transition “needs character.”
Another aspect of the World Cup that caught Bachchan's attention was the number of teenagers thriving under the sport's biggest spotlight. He also mentioned how remarkable it is to see 17- and 18-year-olds carrying the hopes of entire nations, prompting him to compare their achievements with his own youth.
“The evolution of fresh talent emerges in every World Cup. We learn that youngsters aged 17 and 18 are representing an entire nation. We ask ourselves, ‘What were we doing at that age?’ and realise we were never like them,” he wrote.
The actor expanded that thought into a broader reflection on how every generation experiences a different world. While today's youngsters inherit opportunities and advances unimaginable decades ago, older generations can only wonder how their own lives might have unfolded under similar circumstances.
Ending on an optimistic note, Bachchan turned his attention away from football.
“The youth will witness what is yet to come, and that is a satisfaction… There is a bit of sun out around where I live and I need to soak in whatever little I can… Happy sunshine.”