The veteran actor took to his blog and wrote a cryptic post about undergoing surgery
Amitabh Bachchan has left fans concerned after writing about a challenging period involving a hospital stay, surgery and time in the ICU.
The veteran actor, who regularly shares personal thoughts and observations on his blog, appeared to write about the physical and emotional difficulties that can follow a serious health setback.
In a blog post on Monday, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, ".. in Hospital in a surgery and in the ICU, under the care of proficient Doctors and medical Staff .. a discharge .. and a homecoming .."
He then turned his attention to what he described as the difficult period that comes after leaving hospital. "This homecoming period is the most difficult phase .. physically, psychologically and practically. You are a revered Champion and one day a defeat stares at you .. this is the most difficult phase of your life."
The actor went on to reflect on how people respond when faced with a major setback, writing, "some brave it .. some succumb .. they that strive and be brave ever remain Champions...they that do not, get reconciled and live, exist in the past glory. A choice each makes individually. Nothing wrong with either. Be well, be happy."
While Bachchan did not clearly state whether he was writing about his own recent health, his reference to surgery, the ICU and returning home has prompted concern about his wellbeing.
Just a day before the blog post, the actor had continued his long-standing tradition of greeting fans outside his residence on Sunday. He also shared pictures from the interaction on his personal blog.
Amitabh Bachchan is set to return as Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin's sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. The film features Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in leading roles.
The first film, which also starred Deepika Padukone, became a major box-office success and reportedly earned more than ₹1,000 crore worldwide.
The sequel will not feature Deepika, with the makers having previously announced her departure from the project. Reports have linked the decision to alleged disagreements over profit-sharing and working hours, although neither the actor nor the film's team has publicly confirmed the reason.
Sai Pallavi has also been linked to the project as a possible replacement, but the casting has not been officially announced.