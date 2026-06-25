Switzerland clinch Group B top spot after hard-fought 2-1 win over Canada

"We have to give our team a lot of credit. We've had a lot of injuries, we've had a lot of adversity, we've had a lot of injuries, we've had to manage a lot of different situations," Marsch said. "We still got a really good point in the first game, we had a fantastic performance against Qatar and on another day, even though we go down 2-0, maybe we get a goal and maybe we win the group. It was just a matter of fine margins."