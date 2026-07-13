Colombian World Cup star in hiding after death threats

Jaminton Campaz’s case a grim reminder of Andres Escobar tragedy
For Jaminton Campaz, the nightmare began soon after he blazed a shot over the crossbar in extra-time with only the goalkeeper to beat during Colombia’s Round of 16 match against Switzerland at BC Place Vancouver on July 8.
The match was tied 0-0 and Campaz’s miss denied Colombia the chance to move into the quarter-finals, as they lost 4-3 on penalties with Campaz among the three successfully converting from the spot for Colombia.
The 26-year-old, who plays for Argentine club Rosario Central, did not return home after the defeat. His social media accounts were flooded with negative comments and threats. He decided to limit comments on his social media and, as a precaution, did not take the return flight to Colombia with his teammates and instead went into hiding.
On Instagram, he shared a photo of himself covering his face in anguish alongside a message of apology to fans. "I deeply regret not being able to give you the joy we all hoped for, but I want you to know that I never lacked commitment, dedication or love for this shirt. I gave everything I had on the field, and I would do it again a thousand times for my country," Campaz wrote.
He then added: "Football is also made up of difficult moments. My Colombia, please let us never lose sight of respect. We may think differently or feel frustration and sadness, but no passion justifies hatred or living in fear."
The Colombian Football Federation (FCF) on Saturday urged authorities to investigate threats against the midfielder. The FCF revealed it had asked prosecutors to urgently identify and prosecute those responsible. The FCF said it "categorically condemned the threats against the life and safety" of Campaz and reiterated that players representing Colombia did so with deep commitment and a love of their country.
"No athlete, nor any member of their inner circle, should be subjected to intimidation for representing their country in a sporting arena," the federation said in a statement.
The threats evoke a dark chapter in Colombian soccer history. During the 1994 World Cup in the United States, defender Andres Escobar scored an own-goal in a 2-1 loss to the host nation. Days after the team were eliminated and returned home, Escobar was murdered in Medellín.
"Football must be a space for unity, respect and hope, never a stage for hatred, intimidation or violence," the FCF added.