Colombian World Cup star in hiding after death threats

The match was tied 0-0 and Campaz’s miss denied Colombia the chance to move into the quarter-finals, as they lost 4-3 on penalties with Campaz among the three successfully converting from the spot for Colombia.

For Jaminton Campaz, the nightmare began soon after he blazed a shot over the crossbar in extra-time with only the goalkeeper to beat during Colombia’s Round of 16 match against Switzerland at BC Place Vancouver on July 8.

The threats evoke a dark chapter in Colombian soccer history. During the 1994 World Cup in the United States, defender Andres Escobar scored an own-goal in a 2-1 loss to the host nation. Days after the team were eliminated and returned home, Escobar was murdered in Medellín.

"No athlete, nor any member of their inner circle, should be subjected to intimidation for representing their country in a sporting arena," the federation said in a statement.

The Colombian Football Federation (FCF) on Saturday urged authorities to investigate threats against the midfielder. The FCF revealed it had asked prosecutors to urgently identify and prosecute those responsible. The FCF said it "categorically condemned the threats against the life and safety" of Campaz and reiterated that players representing Colombia did so with deep commitment and a love of their country.

He then added: "Football is also made up of difficult moments. My Colombia, please let us never lose sight of respect. We may think differently or feel frustration and sadness, but no passion justifies hatred or living in fear."

On Instagram, he shared a photo of himself covering his face in anguish alongside a message of apology to fans. "I deeply regret not being able to give you the joy we all hoped for, but I want you to know that I never lacked commitment, dedication or love for this shirt. I gave everything I had on the field, and I would do it again a thousand times for my country," Campaz wrote.

The 26-year-old, who plays for Argentine club Rosario Central, did not return home after the defeat. His social media accounts were flooded with negative comments and threats. He decided to limit comments on his social media and, as a precaution, did not take the return flight to Colombia with his teammates and instead went into hiding.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.