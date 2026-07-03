Switzerland beat Algeria 2-0 to move into World Cup last 16

Manzambi inspires as Switzerland cruise past Algeria to reach last 16
Switzerland advanced to the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a composed 2-0 victory over Algeria late on Thursday (Friday in Asia), as Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye scored in either half to send Murat Yakin's side comfortably through at BC Place.
The effervescent Johan Manzambi created the first Swiss goal, surging down the left wing before crossing for Breel Embolo to tap in and Dan Ndoye slotted in the second.
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Switzerland, making its sixth consecutive World Cup appearance, controlled much of the knockout match with disciplined defending and clinical finishing, frustrating an Algerian team that struggled to convert possession into meaningful scoring opportunities.
The Swiss made a fast start and broke the deadlock after just 10 minutes.
Midfielder Johan Manzambi, one of Switzerland's brightest performers, burst down the left flank, gliding past two Algerian defenders before delivering a low cross into the six-yard box.
Breel Embolo arrived unmarked and calmly tapped the ball into an open net to give Switzerland an early 1-0 lead.|
Algeria attempted to respond through captain Riyad Mahrez and midfielder Houssem Aouar, but Switzerland's back line, marshaled by Manuel Akanji and Nico Elvedi, limited the North Africans to few clear-cut chances before halftime.
Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel was rarely tested as the Swiss maintained their defensive shape.
Switzerland nearly doubled its advantage before the interval but squandered a gilt-edged opportunity when Fabian Rieder missed an open goal, a chance widely described by commentators as one of the tournament's most glaring misses.
Despite the setback, the Swiss remained firmly in control.
The second goal came almost immediately after the restart.
Just a minute into the second half, Algeria failed to clear its lines following sustained Swiss pressure, allowing Dan Ndoye to seize on the loose ball and fire a precise finish beyond goalkeeper Luca Zidane for a 2-0 advantage.
With a two-goal cushion, Switzerland dictated the tempo, relying on the midfield partnership of Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler to control possession while denying Algeria opportunities to mount a comeback.
Algeria pushed more players forward in the closing stages but lacked the cutting edge to threaten Switzerland's organised defence.
For Switzerland, the result continues a remarkable run of consistency on football's biggest stage.
The Swiss have now reached the World Cup knockout rounds in five of their last six tournament appearances and will seek to advance beyond the Round of 16, a hurdle that has repeatedly halted their progress in recent editions.
Algeria's tournament, meanwhile, ended in disappointment after the Desert Foxes failed to reach the knockout stage's second round for the first time since their historic run to the Round of 16 in 2014.
Despite flashes of quality from Mahrez and Aouar, Vladimir Petković's side struggled to break down one of the tournament's most disciplined defenses.
The Swiss face the winners of the tie between Colombia and Ghana.