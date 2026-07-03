Switzerland beat Algeria 2-0 to move into World Cup last 16

Doubled advantage

Switzerland nearly doubled its advantage before the interval but squandered a gilt-edged opportunity when Fabian Rieder missed an open goal, a chance widely described by commentators as one of the tournament's most glaring misses.

Despite the setback, the Swiss remained firmly in control.

The second goal came almost immediately after the restart.

Just a minute into the second half, Algeria failed to clear its lines following sustained Swiss pressure, allowing Dan Ndoye to seize on the loose ball and fire a precise finish beyond goalkeeper Luca Zidane for a 2-0 advantage.

With a two-goal cushion, Switzerland dictated the tempo, relying on the midfield partnership of Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler to control possession while denying Algeria opportunities to mount a comeback.

Algeria pushed more players forward in the closing stages but lacked the cutting edge to threaten Switzerland's organised defence.

For Switzerland, the result continues a remarkable run of consistency on football's biggest stage.