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Austria and Algeria draw 3-3 at World Cup to advance to knockout round and send Iranians home

Late goals deny Iran as both sides secure World Cup progression

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AP
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Sasa Kalajdzic #14 of Austria celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match against Algeria at Kansas City Stadium on June 27, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Sasa Kalajdzic #14 of Austria celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match against Algeria at Kansas City Stadium on June 27, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.
AFP

Kansas City: Austria and Algeria played to a thrilling 3-3 draw Saturday night in what amounted to a win-win result in their World Cup group-stage finale, allowing both to advance to the knockout round while eliminating Iran from the tournament.

The game was tied 2-all in the closing minutes, and Algeria looked as if it was content to run out the clock, when captain Riyad Mahrez scored his second goal with about a minute left in stoppage time. That put Austria on the verge of elimination, only for Sasa Kalajdzic to head in the equalizing goal moments later and rescue Das Team's World Cup hopes.

Marko Arnautovic and Marcel Sabitzer also had goals for Austria, which finished second behind Argentina in Group J to advance for the first time since 1982. Its reward is a matchup with European champion Spain on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Rafik Belghali also scored for Les Fennecs, who became the ninth of 10 teams from Africa to advance. They finished third in the group but get a potentially easier Round of 32 showdown with Switzerland on Thursday night in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Iran would have advanced as one of the eight best third-place teams had Austria or Algeria won.

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FIFA World Cup

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