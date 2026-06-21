Curacao goalie demands statue after heroics against Ecuador

"It means everything," said Room following his heroics. "It feels like a victory, you know, for us. But now it means a lot. It's the first point in the World Cup for us.

Curacao goalkeeper Eloy Room joked that he deserved a statue on the Caribbean island after making 15 saves – the most in World Cup history over 90 minutes since 1966 – against Ecuador during the 0-0 draw that kept alive their slim hopes of making the knockouts.

"So it's unreal if you know the journey where we come from and we're now here. And today we showed we have real heart with the team. So it's an unbelievable feeling."

"I think he was sweating at home, you know, looking at the game," he said. "But I heard it was also another record from really long ago. So yeah, I'm proud of that."

The Miami FC goalkeeper joked that he was disappointed to miss out on former US goalkeeper Tim Howard's record of 16 saves noted by FIFA in a match against Belgium at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil that went to extra-time.

"I'm really proud of the team also, because again, we did it with the team," he said. "I make the saves, but we fought as a team, also the players who came in.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.