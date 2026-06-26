From the brink of elimination, Ecuador's passion fuels historic comeback against Germany

From goalless and nearly out to stunning Germany and advancing in style
Latin American passion. The tears. The pride. Everything was on show as Ecuador defeated Germany in their final group game to book a place in the Round of 32. They had to come from a goal down and won it late. What a moment that was.
The players, the coaching staff and the fans were all overcome with emotion after the final whistle. And no wonder. They were on the brink of elimination because a draw simply was not enough. Only a win would do.
Ecuador entered the match with just one point from their opening two games. They had lost to Ivory Coast, drawn with Curaçao and, remarkably, had failed to score a single goal in the tournament.
The challenge could hardly have been tougher. Germany had already secured top spot in the group, but they showed no signs of taking it easy, naming a full strength side instead of resting key players.
When Germany took the lead, it looked like Ecuador's World Cup dream was slipping away.
Instead of folding under the pressure, Ecuador responded brilliantly. They found an equaliser, kept believing and then Gonzalo Plata delivered the moment every Ecuadorian had been dreaming of. His 77th minute winner sparked scenes of delirium among thousands of Ecuador fans inside MetLife Stadium and, no doubt, back home as well.
The celebrations at the final whistle said it all. Players fell to the ground in tears, coaches embraced on the touchline and supporters celebrated one of the greatest nights in Ecuadorian football history.
Ecuador finish third in the group behind Germany and Ivory Coast with four points, but that should be enough to progress as one of the best third placed teams, with most third placed sides expected to finish on just three points.
As things stand, Ecuador will face England in the Round of 32.
From one point and no goals in their opening two matches to beating Germany in a must win game, Ecuador have completed one of the most remarkable turnarounds of the tournament.
They were one step away from elimination.
Now they have made history.