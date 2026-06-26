GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football /
World Cup

From the brink of elimination, Ecuador's passion fuels historic comeback against Germany

From goalless and nearly out to stunning Germany and advancing in style

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ecuador's Argentine head coach Sebastian Beccacece and Ecuador's forward #16 Jordy Caicedo celebrate after winning the 2026 World Cup Group E football match between Ecuador and Germany at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on June 25, 2026.
Ecuador's Argentine head coach Sebastian Beccacece and Ecuador's forward #16 Jordy Caicedo celebrate after winning the 2026 World Cup Group E football match between Ecuador and Germany at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on June 25, 2026.
AFP-ANGELA WEISS

Latin American passion. The tears. The pride. Everything was on show as Ecuador defeated Germany in their final group game to book a place in the Round of 32. They had to come from a goal down and won it late. What a moment that was.

The players, the coaching staff and the fans were all overcome with emotion after the final whistle. And no wonder. They were on the brink of elimination because a draw simply was not enough. Only a win would do.

From the brink of elimination

Ecuador entered the match with just one point from their opening two games. They had lost to Ivory Coast, drawn with Curaçao and, remarkably, had failed to score a single goal in the tournament.

The challenge could hardly have been tougher. Germany had already secured top spot in the group, but they showed no signs of taking it easy, naming a full strength side instead of resting key players.

When Germany took the lead, it looked like Ecuador's World Cup dream was slipping away.

A comeback they will never forget

Instead of folding under the pressure, Ecuador responded brilliantly. They found an equaliser, kept believing and then Gonzalo Plata delivered the moment every Ecuadorian had been dreaming of. His 77th minute winner sparked scenes of delirium among thousands of Ecuador fans inside MetLife Stadium and, no doubt, back home as well.

The celebrations at the final whistle said it all. Players fell to the ground in tears, coaches embraced on the touchline and supporters celebrated one of the greatest nights in Ecuadorian football history.

England await

Ecuador finish third in the group behind Germany and Ivory Coast with four points, but that should be enough to progress as one of the best third placed teams, with most third placed sides expected to finish on just three points.

As things stand, Ecuador will face England in the Round of 32.

From one point and no goals in their opening two matches to beating Germany in a must win game, Ecuador have completed one of the most remarkable turnarounds of the tournament.

They were one step away from elimination.

Now they have made history.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More
Related Topics:
football

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe greets head coach Didier Deschamps after being substituted during the 2026 World Cup Group I football match between France and Iraq at the Philadelphia Stadium in Philadelphia on June 22, 2026.

Grieving Deschamps to miss France's final group game

1m read
Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi reacts after missing a penalty kick during the 2026 World Cup Group J football match between Argentina and Austria at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington on June 22, 2026.

Messi sets unwanted World Cup penalty record

1m read
Eloy Room of Curacao applauds fans after the 0-0 draw during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match against Ecuador at Kansas City Stadium on June 20, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Curacao goalie wants statue after heroics

2m read
The FIFA World Cup 2026 got underway in spectacular fashion with a vibrant opening ceremony in Mexico, setting the stage for football’s biggest tournament.

World Cup 2026 opens with star-studded Mexico show

2m read