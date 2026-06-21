Eloy Room heroics earn Curacao World Cup point against Ecuador

Goalkeeper’s record 15 saves secure historic first World Cup point for Curacao
KANSAS CITY: Curacao goalkeeper Eloy Room was the hero on Saturday as the tiny Caribbean island claimed their first-ever World Cup point in a goalless draw against toothless Ecuador.
Ecuador, who finished second in South American qualifying, had 28 shots, including 15 on target in Kansas City but Room stood firm in an astonishing display between the posts.
The 0-0 draw keeps alive Curacao's hopes of reaching the knockout phase, extending their fairytale journey at their first World Cup.
The tiny Caribbean island -- the smallest country by population ever to play on football's biggest stage -- have Miami FC goalkeeper Room to thank for their point against Ecuador.
Room's 15 saves are the most on record, since 1966, by any goalkeeper a World Cup match that did not feature extra-time.
The draw in the American Midwest restored pride after a 7-1 hammering by Germany in their opening match.
"History! Our first ever point at the @fifaworldcup," Curacao posted on X.
Ecuador fans turned the Arrowhead Stadium, the home of NFL team Kansas City Chiefs, yellow, hugely outnumbering supporters of Curacao.
But Curacao had royalty on their side in the form of Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. The island is an autonomous country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands.
Out of their 26-strong squad, managed by vastly experienced Dutch coach Dick Advocaat, 25 were born in the Netherlands, and many play their football there.
The match started at a fizzing pace.
Ecuador seemed certain to open the scoring in the third minute when former West Ham forward Enner Valencia burst through the middle but Room tipped the ball around the post.
Sherel Floranus fired over at the other end as Curacao showed their pace on the break.
Ecuador captain Valencia failed to beat Room from close range before Jordy Alcivar had an effort as Ecuador continued to dominate possession.
The South American team ended the first half with 65 percent of possession but nothing to show for their dominance.
They went close to breaking the deadlock just before the hour mark but Room kept out a Gonzala Plata header, before a flurry of Curacao chances.
Ecuador, more than 50 places higher than their opponents in the FIFA rankings, looked increasingly frazzled as they pressed for a goal.
They continued to pour forward and rained shots on Room's goal but he stood firm.
Ecuador substitute Angelo Preciado mishit a cross that bounced off the top of the crossbar and went behind in the final minutes.
The Curacao players swarmed around their goalkeeper Room at the end of the match, celebrating an extraordinary point.
Ecuador have yet to score in two games at the World Cup after netting just 14 goals in 18 qualifying matches.
"There are things you cannot explain in football," said Ecuador coach Sebastian Beccacece.
"We wanted to win, we didn't do it. I am the one who is responsible and I've told my team, if I see that you are giving it all competing, I have no complaints. No one wants to miss out on scoring."
Earlier, four-time champions Germany came from behind to beat Ivory Coast 2-1 in Toronto, sealing their qualification for the round of 32. Curacao's draw ensures Germany will top the group.
Ecuador will play Germany on Thursday while Curacao take on Ivory Coast.