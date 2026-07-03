Spain storm into World Cup last 16 with dominant 3-0 win over Austria

Yamal shines as Spain’s control and clean-sheet streak extend in LA rout
Spain advanced to the Round of 16 with a commanding 3-0 victory over Austria, delivering a performance that showcased their trademark possession dominance and clinical finishing.
Playing before a lively crowd at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, Luis de la Fuente's side controlled possession from the opening whistle, repeatedly carving open Austria's defense with its trademark quick passing and relentless movement.
Mikel Oyarzabal scored twice, with Pedro Porro adding another, as La Roja kept their fourth clean sheet of the tournament.
Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply
Austria, led by captain David Alaba and midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, spent much of the afternoon chasing the ball as Spain dictated the tempo through Rodri, Pedri, Dani Olmo and teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, who returned to the starting lineup after recovering from a hamstring injury.
Spain thought it had taken the lead midway through the first half when Marc Cucurella bundled the ball into the net following a corner.
The goal, however, was ruled out after the referee judged that defender Pau Cubarsí had impeded Austrian goalkeeper Alexander Schlager.
The decision briefly slowed Spain's momentum but did little to change the flow of the match.
The breakthrough finally arrived in the 36th minute.
Oyarzabal opened the scoring in the 36th minute, capitalizing on a well-worked move.
Pedro Porro doubled the lead in the 66th minute with a composed finish, before Oyarzabal sealed the result late with his second goal in the 89th minute.
In the 89th minute, Cucurella split the Austrian defence with a perfectly weighted pass that released Oyarzabal, who calmly slotted his second goal of the afternoon into the bottom corner to complete the 3-0 victory.
It was Cucurella's second assist of the match, capping an outstanding all-around performance.
Lamine Yamal was named man of the match for his creative spark on the wing, while the Spanish defence, anchored by young talent Pau Cubarsi, remained solid throughout.
Unai Simon's fourth consecutive clean sheet underscored Spain's defensive resilience.
This marks Spain's first World Cup knockout win since their 2010 triumph. They will face the winner of Portugal vs. Croatia in the next round.
Spain controlled the match from start to finish, outclassing a resilient but overmatched Austrian side. A stylish display that bodes well for their title ambitions.
Spain finished with a commanding advantage in possession and scoring chances while extending its perfect defensive record in the tournament, having yet to concede a goal.
Goalkeeper Unai Simón was rarely troubled as Austria struggled to generate sustained attacking pressure.
The victory sends Spain into the Round of 16, where it will face the winner of the Portugal-Croatia matchup.
With traditional powers Germany and the Netherlands already eliminated, Spain's fluid attack, disciplined defense and wealth of young talent have strengthened its status as one of the favorites to lift the World Cup trophy.