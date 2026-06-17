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Messi makes World Cup history and scores a banger against Algeria

Historic night as Messi hits 14th World Cup goal and equals Rivellino long-range mark

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina runs with the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match between Argentina and Algeria at Kansas City Stadium on June 16, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina runs with the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match between Argentina and Algeria at Kansas City Stadium on June 16, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.
AFP-FRANCOIS NEL

Lionel Messi has spent years rewriting football's record books and he added another remarkable chapter against Algeria. He has opened Argentina's World Cup campaign scoring a banger.

In what was his 200th senior appearance for Argentina, Messi became the first player in history to feature in six different FIFA World Cups. The 39 year old already holds Argentina's records for most appearances (200), most goals (118) and most assists (61), and he marked the historic occasion in typical fashion.

Argentina's captain burst into space after a brilliant line breaking pass from Rodrigo De Paul. Spotting an opening, Messi unleashed a powerful effort from outside the box. Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane, son of French legend Zinedine Zidane, got both hands to the shot but could not keep it out as the ball squirmed into the net.

It was the perfect start to Messi's sixth World Cup campaign and a reminder that his magic remains as potent as ever. Now he has become Argentina's youngest and oldest goal scorer in the history of World Cup.

The goal was also significant from a statistical point of view. It was Messi's 14th World Cup goal, extending his tally as Argentina's all time leading scorer in the competition. It was also his fifth World Cup goal from outside the penalty area, drawing him level with Brazilian great Rivellino for the most such goals by any player since 1966.

The move itself showcased Messi's footballing IQ. De Paul's vision to break the lines, Messi's intelligence to find space between defenders, and the confidence to shoot from distance all combined in one memorable moment. It was the fifth time two MLS players combined for a goal at the FIFA World Cup and the first for a team other than the USMNT.

A record breaking appearance. A landmark 200th cap. A goal from outside the box. Leo Messi, who else?

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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