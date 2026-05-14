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Messi sends World Cup warning with dazzling MLS masterclass

Argentine icon scores brace and inspires Inter Miami in thrilling 5-3 victory

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
3 MIN READ
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Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates after winning the MLS match between FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami CF at TQL Stadium on May 13, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates after winning the MLS match between FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami CF at TQL Stadium on May 13, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
AFP-ANDY LYONS

What separates great players from good ones is their inherent ability to retain the hunger, passion and the fitness to perform at the highest level, despite having been there and done that. For football icons like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who at the ripe old ages of 38 and 41, respectively, this adage hold especially true going into their sixth World Cup.

While Ronaldo, despite having won the 2016 Euro title with Portugal, hasn’t yet managed to get his hands on the World Cup after five attempts with Portugal, the Argentine superstar has already won the big one in Qatar in 2022 and going by his current form, looks a good bet to repeat that success with his formidable side in the upcoming showpiece in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

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The Argentine skipper was in excellent form for his MLS side Inter Miami on Wednesday night against FC Cincinnati, scoring twice and having a hand in two other goals during their 5-3 away win. He has 11 goals in 12 MLS matches this season, with Miami's latest victory boosting them into second place in the Eastern Conference with 25 points.

Messi opened the scoring in the 24th minute with a fortuitous rebound off a poor clearance by Matt Miazga. It was 1-1 at half-time after Kevin Denkey's 41st-minute penalty, then Pavel Bucha scored from close range to put the hosts 2-1 up soon after the break.

Messi struck again in the 55th minute, finishing off a flowing Miami attack with a left-footed shot from a cross by Argentine teammate Rodrigo de Paul. Cincinnati's Brazilian playmaker Evander put the hosts back in front again with a blast from outside the box in the 64th minute, his seventh goal in six matches.

But Messi set up a goal for young fellow Argentine Mateo Silvetti in the 79th minute, with Mexico international German Berterame scoring again for 4-3.

The Argentine icon appeared to have a hat-trick in the 89th minute when his shot went off the post and deflected off goalkeeper Roman Celentano, but it was corrected to an own goal shortly after the match. It would have been Messi's 61st hat-trick in all competitions. He has 61 goals and 42 assists in 65 regular-season matches in MLS.

"Speaking about Leo is truly striking, first because of the person he is, and second because of the player you see on the pitch," Inter Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos said after the match as quoted by ESPN.

After shrugging off an early-season injury, Messi seems to be hitting peak form at the right time going into the World Cup. With 13 goals, Messi is Argentina’s all-time leading scorer in World Cups. He has won the Man of the Match award a record 11 times, besides also winning the Golden Ball twice.

Argentina, who are clubbed with Algeria, Austria and Jordan in Group J, play their first match against the African side on June 17 in Kansas City and given the group they are in, progressing from there should be the least of the problems for one of the favourites for the tournament.

Related Topics:
FIFA World Cup

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