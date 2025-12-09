GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football
BREAKING NEWS

Lionel Messi wins second consecutive MLS MVP award

Messi became first player to win back-to-back MLS MVP awards

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF receives the MVP Trophy after winning the Championship following the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Final match between Inter Miami CF and Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Chase Stadium on December 06, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF receives the MVP Trophy after winning the Championship following the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Final match between Inter Miami CF and Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Chase Stadium on December 06, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
AFP-ELSA

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi won his second consecutive Major League Soccer Most Valuable Player award on Tuesday after sparking Inter Miami to the MLS title and leading the league in goals.

Messi became the first player to win back-to-back MLS MVP awards and only the second MLS player to capture a second MVP award after Preki in 1997 and 2003.

The 38-year-old forward, who led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup crown, scored 29 goals in the regular season and set up 19 others to claim the MLS Golden Boot.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF holds the Champion's trophy after the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Final match between Inter Miami CF and Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Chase Stadium on December 06, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Lionel Messi guides Inter Miami to MLS Cup triumph

10m read
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF reacts during the Conference Semifinal match between FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami FC as part of the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs at TQL Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Messi magic as 'perfect' Miami thrash Cincinnati

2m read
Lionel Messi is back training with Barcelona as La Liga returns

Is Lionel Messi eyeing a Barcelona return?

1m read
Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF

Messi Show: Brace, nutmeg, and historic 400 Assists

2m read