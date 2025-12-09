Lionel Messi wins second consecutive MLS MVP award

Messi became first player to win back-to-back MLS MVP awards
Argentine superstar Lionel Messi won his second consecutive Major League Soccer Most Valuable Player award on Tuesday after sparking Inter Miami to the MLS title and leading the league in goals.
Messi became the first player to win back-to-back MLS MVP awards and only the second MLS player to capture a second MVP award after Preki in 1997 and 2003.
The 38-year-old forward, who led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup crown, scored 29 goals in the regular season and set up 19 others to claim the MLS Golden Boot.
