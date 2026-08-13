Is Lionel Messi nearing retirement? Argentina star opens up on future

The Argentina captain shares an emotional tribute following his father Jorge’s death
Lionel Messi has offered his strongest indication yet that his illustrious football career could be approaching its final chapter after opening up about the death of his father, Jorge Messi.
The Argentina captain shared an emotional tribute on social media following Jorge’s death on August 7 at the age of 68. A central figure in Messi’s life and career, Jorge represented and advised his son from his early days in football and played a key role in his journey from Rosario to Barcelona and, ultimately, global stardom.
Messi revealed that his father had hoped to see him play at another World Cup despite his deteriorating health. The 39-year-old fulfilled that wish by featuring at the 2026 tournament, helping Argentina reach the final before Spain defeated the defending champions in the title clash last month.
Messi later admitted that he had wanted to lift the trophy for his father, but Argentina fell short.
“I wanted to win another World Cup, I couldn’t,” Messi wrote in his emotional tribute, while also reflecting on how difficult it was to cope with his father’s absence during the tournament.
His latest comments have intensified speculation over his future, which had already been growing ahead of the World Cup final. Before Argentina’s clash with Spain, Messi described the match as his “Last Tango”, further fuelling suggestions that his international career could be nearing its conclusion.
Now, following his father’s death, Messi has admitted that he is seriously questioning what comes next.
“I don’t know how to go on,” he wrote, while acknowledging that he has “serious doubts” about continuing to play for much longer.
The comments do not amount to a retirement announcement, but they underline the uncertainty surrounding Messi’s future. After more than two decades at the highest level, the Argentina captain appears to be considering life beyond football.
Jorge Messi’s influence on that extraordinary career was immense. He stood by his son throughout his early years in Argentina before becoming his agent and adviser as Messi moved to Barcelona and developed into one of the greatest players in football history.
The 2026 World Cup carried particular emotional significance for Messi because of his father’s wish to see him compete again. Argentina came close to defending their title but ultimately lost to Spain, and Messi’s comments after the tournament suggested he was already contemplating the possibility that his international career was nearing its end.