Rafael Nadal leads tributes following death of Messi’s father

Jorge died at a medical clinic in Rosario, Argentina, following a long illness
Condolences have poured in from across the football world following the death of Jorge Messi, father and long-time agent of Argentina and Barcelona legend Lionel Messi.
Jorge died aged 68 on Friday night at a medical clinic in Rosario, Argentina, following a long illness.
Among those to pay tribute was tennis great Rafael Nadal, a long-time admirer of Messi. The Spanish sporting icon shared a heartfelt message for Messi and his family on X on Saturday.
“Dear Leo, I can’t imagine the pain you must be going through. I’m sending you all my love and my condolences to you and your entire family during this such difficult time. Rest in peace, Jorge,” Nadal wrote in a message translated via X.
Jorge Messi, 68, played a significant role in his son’s extraordinary football career, serving as his agent and helping guide him from his early days in Rosario to the pinnacle of world football.
Barcelona also paid tribute to the late businessman. “The President and the Board of Directors of FC Barcelona express their deepest condolences on the passing of Jorge Messi, father of former Barça player and legend Lionel Messi, and, on behalf of the entire Barça family extend their condolences to the Messi family,” the club said in a statement.
“FC Barcelona thanks Jorge Messi for his commitment to our Club, for entrusting us with the beginnings and the most glorious years of his son Leo’s football career. May he rest in peace.”
Messi’s hometown club, Newell’s Old Boys, also mourned his passing and highlighted the important role he played in his son’s career.
“Club Atlético Newell’s Old Boys bids farewell with deep sorrow and grief to Jorge Messi, who passed away at the age of 68 in the city of Rosario,” the club said.
“Recognised leproso fan, businessman, and father of the Argentine national team captain, Lionel Andrés Messi. Jorge was the pillar and the person who supported with vision, rigour, and affection the career of the greatest player of all time alongside his wife, Celia Cuccittini.
“His constant companionship and behind-the-scenes leadership were essential in backing every step of Lionel, from his beginnings at Malvinas to the pinnacle of world football glory. Thank you for teaching him to love these colours.”
South American football governing body CONMEBOL joined the tributes, saying: “CONMEBOL deeply regrets the passing of Jorge Messi, father of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi.
“We accompany Lionel, his family, friends, and loved ones with respect and affection in this moment of profound grief. May he rest in peace.”
UNICEF Argentina, where Messi serves as a Goodwill Ambassador, also expressed its condolences.
“We regret the passing of Jorge Messi, father of our Goodwill Ambassador Lionel Messi and a person always committed to the rights of boys and girls and a benefactor of UNICEF,” it said.
Even Barcelona’s fiercest rivals, Real Madrid, offered their support to Messi and his family.
“Real Madrid CF, its president and its Board of Directors deeply regret the passing of Jorge Messi, father of Leo Messi. Our club wishes to express its condolences to Leo, his family, and all his loved ones. May he rest in peace,” Real Madrid said in a statement.
Jorge Messi remained a key figure behind the scenes throughout his son’s career, from his formative years in Argentina to his rise as one of football’s greatest-ever players.
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