Is Lionel Messi’s retirement from international football taking shape?

At 39, Argentine star defied expectations with a fine show at the FIFA World Cup
Lionel Messi’s remarkable run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup ended in heartbreaking fashion as Argentina suffered a disappointing defeat to Spain in the final.
At 39, the Argentine superstar defied expectations with a series of masterclass performances, finishing the tournament as its second-highest scorer with eight goals and four assists.
In the aftermath of the final, speculation over Messi’s international retirement intensified, although the Argentina captain remained tight-lipped about his future. Head coach Lionel Scaloni has continued to leave the door open for the legendary forward, but reports emerging from Argentina suggest that Messi’s international career could soon be coming to an end.
According to multiple reports in the Argentine media, the former Barcelona star is expected to continue representing the national team for the next few months as he helps ensure a smooth transition for the squad. However, another World Cup campaign with La Albiceleste is reportedly not part of his plans.
Instead, Messi is believed to be preparing to bring the curtain down on his illustrious international career in the near future. Reports have also suggested that the Argentine Football Association is considering a special, high-profile farewell match to give fans across the country the opportunity to celebrate and bid farewell to arguably the greatest player in Argentina’s history.
Former Argentina international Ángel Di María, however, has urged Messi to postpone any decision to retire.
Speaking to TNT Sports after Argentina’s heartbreaking defeat to Spain, which ended their hopes of winning back-to-back World Cup titles, Di María insisted that Messi’s age should not determine his future with the national team.
“Yes, Leo should continue for as long as he wants. I think he can keep going for many more years,” Di María said, making it clear that he believes the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner still has plenty to offer.
Di María, who shared the pitch with Messi for more than a decade, went on to describe his former teammate as the greatest player in football history.
“At 39 years old, he’s proven he is one of the best and still the best in history, with no ceiling,” added the former Manchester United and Real Madrid winger, praising Messi’s enduring technical brilliance and vision.
Messi’s Argentina teammate Leandro Paredes also admitted that the squad had been dreading the possibility of his final appearance in the national team jersey.
“It hurts because I think we said it throughout the World Cup: we didn’t want Leo’s last game to come. I think he had already decided that it would be his last game with the national team,” Paredes told DSports.
“Hopefully not – hopefully he can keep playing,” the midfielder added. “It’ll be his decision, and whatever he decides, if it makes him happy, it’ll make us happy too. So let’s hope so.”