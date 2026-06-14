In Mexico City on June 11, Shakira returned to the World Cup stage to perform the tournament anthem Dai Dai with Burna Boy, her first World Cup performance since Waka Waka defined South Africa 2010. She was joined by J Balvin, Tyla, Alejandro Fernandez and Danny Ocean. Andrea Bocelli and EJAE performed the official anthem DNA live for the first time. Italian opera legend Bocelli paired with Korean-American singer-songwriter EJAE, who wrote the Korean lyrics for the song herself. Salma Hayek, serving as FIFA Global Ambassador, delivered the opening address to the Azteca crowd.