The tournament's opening week has already produced moments never seen before
Dubai: The 2026 FIFA World Cup was always going to make history. The expanded format, the three host nations, the sheer scale of it all guaranteed that. But even by those expectations, the opening days have delivered record after record.
Here is every milestone broken so far.
Before a single ball was kicked, 2026 set permanent records simply by existing in its current form.
For the first time, the tournament expanded from 32 teams to 48, increasing the number of matches from 64 to 104. That means this is the largest World Cup in history by teams, by matches and by duration, running 39 days from June 11 to July 19.
It is also the first World Cup ever co-hosted by three independent sovereign nations, with the United States, Canada and Mexico sharing duties. With 26 players allowed per squad across 48 teams, a record 1,248 registered footballers are participating in a single tournament.
The prize pool is the largest in sports history at $727 million, with the winning federation taking home $50 million and every participating country guaranteed at least $10.5 million simply for qualifying.
Never before has FIFA staged more than one opening ceremony for a single tournament. The 2026 edition produced three full-scale events across Mexico City, Toronto and Los Angeles within 48 hours of each other, each with its own performers, its own production and its own distinct identity.
In Mexico City on June 11, Shakira returned to the World Cup stage to perform the tournament anthem Dai Dai with Burna Boy, her first World Cup performance since Waka Waka defined South Africa 2010. She was joined by J Balvin, Tyla, Alejandro Fernandez and Danny Ocean. Andrea Bocelli and EJAE performed the official anthem DNA live for the first time. Italian opera legend Bocelli paired with Korean-American singer-songwriter EJAE, who wrote the Korean lyrics for the song herself. Salma Hayek, serving as FIFA Global Ambassador, delivered the opening address to the Azteca crowd.
In Toronto on June 12, Canada's ceremony brought together some of the country's biggest musical icons. Alanis Morissette performed the national anthem fresh from her Songwriters Hall of Fame induction the day before. Michael Bublé performed in a sharp black suit holding a Canadian flag aloft. Jessie Reyez sang a cover of Sam Cooke's Bring It On Home to Me. Alessia Cara also performed.
In Los Angeles on June 12, the US opening ceremony at SoFi Stadium featured Katy Perry headlining in a silver gown, performing Wonder alongside 10-year-old Norwegian singer Tius Luka in one of the most talked-about moments of the tournament. Future, Tyla, Anitta and LISA also performed before Perry closed the show.
Three ceremonies, three continents of musical heritage, all within two days.
When EJAE took the stage at Estadio Azteca alongside Andrea Bocelli to perform DNA, the official 2026 World Cup anthem, she became the first artist in World Cup history to perform Korean lyrics live during an opening ceremony. The song, which also features production by David Guetta and rap verses by Megan Thee Stallion, had never been performed live before that night. EJAE wrote the Korean lyrics herself.
Performing Partidazo at the Estadio Azteca, Danny Ocean became the first Venezuelan artist ever to perform at an official FIFA World Cup opening ceremony. A milestone that received less attention than it deserved given the scale of everything else happening that night.
To match the scale of 48 competing nations, FIFA released 18 official World Cup songs for the 2026 album, the largest musical rollout ever tied to a sporting event. The roster includes Shakira and Burna Boy, Jelly Roll and Carín León, Daddy Yankee and Shenseea, LISA, Anitta and Rema, Jessie Reyez and Elyanna, Los Ángeles Azules and Belinda, and more, spanning continents and genres in a way no previous tournament soundtrack has attempted.
Mexico's opening win over South Africa at Estadio Azteca was eventful on the pitch, but not entirely for the right reasons. For the first time in World Cup history, the tournament's opening match produced three red cards in a single game. South Africa finished with nine men after two separate expulsions, while Mexico also received a late dismissal. It is the worst disciplinary opening in the tournament's history.
By hosting the opening match on June 11, the Estadio Azteca became the only stadium on Earth to have hosted three separate World Cup opening matches, having previously done so in 1970 and 1986. It also extended its record for the most World Cup matches ever played at a single venue.
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are set to become the first players in football history to appear at six separate World Cup tournaments, having both featured at every edition since 2006. Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa joins them in this exclusive club.
Messi already holds the record for most World Cup appearances and enters with 13 goals, with eyes on Miroslav Klose's all-time record of 16. Kylian Mbappe is also in pursuit of Klose's record, and with the expanded format offering more matches than ever before, it has never been more vulnerable.
Seventeen-year-old Gilberto Mora became the youngest player ever to debut for Mexico in a World Cup match when he came on as a substitute against South Africa, at just 17 years and 240 days old.
Because of the expanded 48-team format, four countries played their first ever World Cup matches this week: Cabo Verde, Curaçao, Jordan and Uzbekistan. The number of debut nations at a single tournament is itself a new record.
And the tournament is barely a week old.