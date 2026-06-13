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Celebrities who attended the 2026 FIFA World Cup game: Tom Cruise, DiCaprio, Beckham and more

From Hollywood stars to sports legends, every major name seen at the LA game

Last updated:
Saarangi Aji, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Tom Cruise, David and Victoria Beckham pictured during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between USA and Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium on June 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Tom Cruise, David and Victoria Beckham pictured during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between USA and Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium on June 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
AFP-STU FORSTER

Dubai: Los Angeles didn’t just host a World Cup match it hosted a full-blown celebrity convergence, where the sidelines arguably attracted as much attention as the stadium itself. The opening U.S. game at SoFi Stadium became a magnet for Hollywood stars, influencers, and global entertainment figures, transforming the event into a pop culture moment rather than just a sporting fixture.

The big film-star energy was hard to miss. Tom Cruise, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Owen Wilson were among the names linked to the VIP crowd, adding that classic Hollywood pull that only LA can really generate.

You also had Barbara Palvin with her husband Dylan Sprouse, Rob Lowe, Vince Vaughn, and Jamie Foxx in the mix, alongside pop culture regulars like Paris Hilton, Victoria Beckham, Hilary Duff, Sofia Vergara and famous streamer Ishowspeed.

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One of the moments people kept talking about was seeing Tom Cruise and David Beckham interacting with fans around the stadium, signing t-shirts and taking selfies. Fans described the scene as feeling 'like a movie set'.

It wasn’t just actors and entertainers. There was a strong sporting presence too, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Candace Parker, and Alex Morgan were among the standout names, while figures like Draymond Green, Derwin James, Cameron Dicker, and Jaxson Dart were also seen in and around the event spaces.

Before the game, the pre-game show set the tone. Katy Perry led the night as the main pop headliner, opening things up with the kind of big-stage energy she’s known for. From there, it turned into a stacked global mix: Future brought the hip-hop side, while LISA (BLACKPINK) added that K-pop touch. The international flavour didn’t stop there. Anitta brought Brazilian pop heat, Rema delivered Afrobeats energy, and Tyla also joined the lineup with Future. It didn’t feel like one genre or one audience, it was deliberately built to feel like everywhere at once.

Related Topics:
hollywoodfootballMusicFIFA World Cup

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