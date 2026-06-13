Celebrities who attended the 2026 FIFA World Cup game: Tom Cruise, DiCaprio, Beckham and more

Before the game, the pre-game show set the tone. Katy Perry led the night as the main pop headliner, opening things up with the kind of big-stage energy she’s known for. From there, it turned into a stacked global mix: Future brought the hip-hop side, while LISA (BLACKPINK) added that K-pop touch. The international flavour didn’t stop there. Anitta brought Brazilian pop heat, Rema delivered Afrobeats energy, and Tyla also joined the lineup with Future. It didn’t feel like one genre or one audience, it was deliberately built to feel like everywhere at once.