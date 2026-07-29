Inside FIFA’s $20 billion play: Why selling a slice of World Cup Rights is rocking football

General view inside the stadium prior to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 semi-final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid CF at MetLife Stadium on July 09, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. AFP-LUKE HALES

Dubai: The world's most powerful football body is reportedly considering a deal worth around $20 billion, and the headlines have been nothing short of explosive. Has FIFA sold the World Cup? Will private investors start calling the shots? Is football about to become Wall Street's next big play? Before the rumours score another goal, we've blown the final whistle on the speculation and separated the facts from the frenzy. Here's a simple Q&A explaining what FIFA is proposing, why it's controversial and what it could mean for the future of the beautiful game. How we compiled this: To separate fact from speculation, we reviewed reporting by the Financial Times, Reuters and The Guardian, along with official statements issued by FIFA and UEFA. Is FIFA really for sale? Not exactly. Despite the dramatic headlines, FIFA is not selling itself or the FIFA World Cup. Instead, it is exploring the sale of a minority stake in a new commercial entity that would own the commercial rights to FIFA's biggest tournaments, including the men's World Cup, the women's World Cup and the Club World Cup. FIFA would remain football's governing body and continue to organise its competitions. Investors would be buying a share of the business that earns money from those tournaments—not the tournaments themselves. What exactly is FIFA proposing? According to reports by the Financial Times, FIFA wants to create a new company into which it would transfer the commercial rights to its competitions. Those rights include broadcasting, sponsorship, licensing, merchandising and hospitality. It would then sell a minority stake in that company while retaining majority ownership and control. A simple way to think about it is this: imagine owning a shopping mall. Instead of selling the building, you sell a percentage of the company that collects the rental income. You still own and run the mall, but investors now own a slice of the future profits.

Is the World Cup itself being sold? No. This is perhaps the biggest misunderstanding surrounding the proposal. The World Cup trophy is not being sold. FIFA is not selling the tournament, its rules or its right to stage it. The proposal relates only to the commercial revenues generated by the competition. Why would FIFA do this? The answer is simple: access to money now rather than later. The World Cup generates billions of dollars through television rights, sponsorships and commercial partnerships every four years. By selling a minority stake in those future revenues, FIFA could receive a substantial upfront payment instead of waiting decades for the money to arrive. Reports have valued the proposed commercial entity at around $20 billion, although FIFA has not officially confirmed that figure. FIFA president Gianni Infantino has argued that such a deal could generate more money to invest in football around the world. What would investors actually own? They would own part of the business that earns money from FIFA competitions. That includes revenue generated through broadcasting rights, sponsorship agreements, hospitality, licensing and merchandising. They would not own FIFA itself, the World Cup trophy, football's rules or any authority over the sport. Would investors have a say in how football is run? FIFA says no. According to the proposal reported so far, sporting decisions—including tournament formats, host nations, governance and football regulations—would remain entirely under FIFA's control. However, critics argue that influence isn't always about voting rights. Investors who commit billions of dollars naturally expect the value of their investment to grow. Opponents worry that this could create pressure to prioritise commercial growth when making future decisions. That concern lies at the heart of the controversy. Why are critics so worried? Because private equity firms invest to make money. Critics fear that if investors expect higher returns, FIFA could face increasing pressure to generate more revenue. That might eventually lead to greater commercialisation through more sponsorship opportunities, additional premium experiences or new ways to monetise football's biggest tournaments. These are concerns raised by critics and not outcomes FIFA has announced.

Does this mean tickets will become more expensive? Not necessarily. Nothing in the proposal suggests ticket prices will increase. However, analysts point out that businesses backed by private investment often look for new ways to grow revenue. That could mean expanding hospitality offerings, creating premium experiences or introducing additional commercial products over time. Whether that ultimately affects ordinary fans remains unknown. Could this lead to more tournaments? Possibly; but that's speculation rather than policy. The proposal itself does not mention expanding competitions. However, critics argue that creating more tournaments or adding more matches is one way to increase broadcasting and sponsorship revenues. It's worth noting that FIFA had already expanded the men's World Cup to 48 teams and enlarged the Club World Cup before this proposal emerged. FIFA says the money will help football worldwide. How? According to FIFA, receiving billions of dollars upfront would allow it to invest significantly more in developing the game. That could include grassroots football, youth academies, women's football, coaching programmes and infrastructure in developing nations. Infantino has repeatedly said his goal is to spread football's wealth beyond the traditional powerhouses. Supporters believe the proposal could accelerate that mission. Why is UEFA unhappy? UEFA has emerged as one of the proposal's biggest critics, arguing that football's commercial future should not become partly owned by outside investors. Some analysts also believe there is a commercial dimension to UEFA's concerns. The Champions League is already one of the world's most valuable football competitions. If FIFA suddenly gains billions in fresh investment, it could become an even stronger competitor when negotiating sponsorships, media rights and commercial partnerships. That has led observers to see this as both a governance debate and a battle over football's commercial future. Has this happened in other sports? Yes. Private equity has invested in Formula One, rugby, cricket and several European football leagues. Those deals have often helped grow revenues and modernise competitions, but they have also fuelled concerns that commercial priorities can begin to outweigh sporting ones. FIFA's proposal reflects a wider trend in global sport, where investors increasingly see elite competitions as valuable long-term assets. Is the deal already done? No. At the time of writing, the proposal remains under discussion. Many key details including who the investors would be, how much of the company would be sold and what governance safeguards would be included have yet to be finalised publicly. So what's the real controversy? The debate isn't really about selling FIFA. It's about whether football's biggest competitions should remain primarily sporting institutions or increasingly become financial assets. Supporters believe outside investment could unlock billions of dollars for grassroots football without affecting how the sport is governed. Critics fear that once investors own a slice of football's future earnings, commercial priorities could gradually shape decisions about tournaments, scheduling and the fan experience—even if FIFA remains officially in charge. That's why this proposal has become one of the biggest governance debates in modern football.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself. Show More

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