FIFA World Cup 2026 best XI revealed: Messi, Mbappe in… But why are Cubarsi and Unai Simon missing?

Fan-voted FIFA Best XI sparks debate over Spain’s missing defensive stars
FIFA has unveiled its official FIFA World Cup 2026 Team of the Tournament following the conclusion of the competition, with newly crowned champions Spain leading the way with three representatives in the XI.
FIFA has clearly mentioned that this team represents the players chosen by fans around the world, recognizing the standout performers who impressed supporters throughout the tournament across Canada, Mexico and the United States.
The team is set up in a 4-3-3 formation and features players from seven different nations, recognising the standout performers from the tournament held across Canada, Mexico and the United States.
Spain's title winning campaign is reflected by the inclusion of defenders Marc Cucurella and Pedro Porro, along with midfield maestro Rodri, who played a crucial role in La Roja's triumph.
Runners up Argentina have two players in the team, with captain Lionel Messi named in the forward line after another outstanding World Cup. The 39-year-old produced one of the greatest individual carry jobs in World Cup history, scoring eight goals and providing four assists to lead Argentina's charge, while defender Lisandro Martinez also makes the cut.
France are also represented by three players in Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise and centre-back Dayot Upamecano. Mbappe became the all-time leading goalscorer in World Cup history during the tournament, scoring 10 goals to claim the Golden Boot and taking his overall tally to 22 World Cup goals. Olise broke Pele's record for most assists in a single World Cup campaign, registering seven assists.
England midfielder Jude Bellingham earns recognition after another impressive tournament, scoring seven goals and becoming the highest-scoring English player in a single World Cup campaign. Meanwhile, Norway striker Erling Haaland leads the attack following his prolific goalscoring displays, netting seven goals in his debut World Cup campaign, which is an incredible achievement for a nation that had failed to qualify for the tournament for the previous two decades.
Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha completes the XI after producing one of the biggest stories of the tournament. The veteran goalkeeper delivered a series of heroic performances that helped tournament debutants Cape Verde enjoy a memorable campaign.
However, FIFA's selection has sparked debate among fans, especially regarding Spain's defensive players who missed out.
Many have questioned the omission of Pau Cubarsi, who won the Young Player of the Tournament award after an outstanding campaign. Spain's defensive record was exceptional, with La Roja conceding just one goal throughout the entire tournament and allowing only 10 shots on target.
Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon's absence has also raised eyebrows. The goalkeeper won the Golden Glove award after keeping seven clean sheets, playing a key role in Spain's incredible defensive dominance. Many fans believe those numbers were enough to earn him a place in the Team of the Tournament.
While Vozinha's inclusion can still be justified because of his individual brilliance and the historic nature of Cape Verde's run, the debate remains whether Spain's defensive success deserved more recognition.
In defence, both Dayot Upamecano and Lisandro Martinez had excellent World Cup campaigns, but some fans believe one of them could have made way for Cubarsi or even Aymeric Laporte, who was also a key figure in Spain's dominant defensive display.
Ultimately, FIFA's XI rewards individual brilliance, but Spain's historic defensive record has left many wondering whether more of their title-winning squad should have been included.
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