Off-field issues dog World Cup, as one-month countdown begins

Soaring ticket prices, geopolitical uncertainty loom over showpiece with a month to go
It is difficult to remember a build-up to any previous Fifa World Cup where the beautiful game has taken a backseat and issues off the pitch have grabbed the headlines.
With a one month to go for football’s showpiece event in the US, Canada and Mexico, soaring ticket prices, political tensions in Donald Trump's America, the war in Iran and even a large chunk of fans missing out on watching the games live have hogged the limelight.
True, it is the players who are at the centre of the spectacle and despite four-time champions Italy missing out again, there will be enough stars on the pitch to shine. But genuine fans of the game are likely to miss out on attending the games, with the skyrocketing cost of tickets for the tournament triggering a global backlash which has left Fifa President Gianni Infantino scrambling to manage the public relations fallout.
Fan organisation Football Supporters Europe (FSE) has branded the World Cup pricing structure as "extortionate" and a "monumental betrayal", citing ticket prices that have put the tournament – expected to help generate $13 billion for Fifa – out of reach for many.
The most expensive ticket for the final in 2022 cost around $1,600 at face value; in 2026 the most expensive face value ticket being sold by Fifa now weighs in at an eye-watering $32,970.
And despite claims that the tournament is a sellout, seats for many games – including the United States' opener against Paraguay in Los Angeles on June 12 – remain available on secondary ticket market sites.
Even staunch Infantino ally Trump has balked at the cost, reacting with surprise last week when informed of the $1,000 price tag for the USA clash with Paraguay.
"I did not know that number," Trump told the New York Post. "I would certainly like to be there, but I wouldn't pay it either, to be honest with you."
And it is not just fans unable to pay for matches at the stadium. Even those who would have been hoping to watch it live on television could be denied in two of the most populous countries, India and China. Till date, there have been no takers for broadcasting rights in either of these two football-mad nations, mainly due to valuation disagreements and the late-night and early morning kick-off times.
The re-election of Trump to the White House has also upended the 2026 tournament's initial billing as a "Unity Bid" that would showcase the harmonious relationship between the three North American co-hosts. Add to that the uncertainty over Iran’s participation, although both Infantino and Trump confirmed that the country would participate, and it has been a chaotic build-up like no other.
Both bigwigs will be fervently hoping that all controversies will be forgotten when the on-field action gets under way and the World Cup serves up its trademark feast of drama and footballing brilliance.
Defending champions Argentina and Lionel Messi head into the tournament among the favourites, alongside European champions Spain, 2018 World Cup winners France and England, desperately chasing a first major tournament win since 1966.
At the other end of the scale, the expanded World Cup will welcome several nations for the first time, notably Curacao – the smallest country by population to ever play in the tournament – and Cape Verde.
The nearly six-week-long spectacle kicks off at Mexico City's iconic Estadio Azteca on June 11 before culminating in the final at New Jersey's 82,500-seat MetLife Stadium on July 19.