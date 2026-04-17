World Cup fans face $150 train fares as New Jersey defends steep transit hike

Kansas City is running shuttles from locations around the city to Arrowhead Stadium that cost just $15 roundtrip. It's also offering a free bus from the airport to downtown. Houston, which is hosting seven World Cup matches, said it has added buses and train cars to serve fans, but intends to keep fares at current levels: $1.25 for buses and light rail trains and park-and-ride options ranging from $2 to $4.50.