$2.2M listed for a FIFA World Cup final ticket? This is madness

FIFA resale sees World Cup final seats listed at over $2.2 million each
Four tickets for this summer’s World Cup final in the U.S. have been listed for more than $2 million each on FIFA’s official resale and exchange marketplace.
The Category 1 seats for the match at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, on July 19 are priced at $2,299,998.85 per ticket, according to Sky News. The venue has a capacity of 82,500. Other tickets in the same category and section, behind one of the goals, are available for $16,098.
FIFA does not control resale pricing in the U.S. and Canada, where it is legal under local laws. However, it takes a 15 percent cut from both buyer and seller, which is included in the listed price. That means FIFA could earn around $600,000 if just one of these tickets is sold.
At previous tournaments, resale prices were capped at face value. In contrast, matches in Mexico follow a separate system, where tickets can only be resold at face value or lower for Mexican citizens, with no premium pricing allowed.
The pricing has drawn criticism, with fans reporting long waits, technical issues, and rising costs during the final phase of ticket sales. FIFA also introduced a new “Front Category 1” ticket category, reportedly to maximise revenue from prime seats.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino said he “didn’t know” before the process began that ticket reselling was legal in the U.S., but defended the pricing, calling it a “very special market.” He also reiterated that FIFA is a non profit organisation.
This is crazy. The World Cup in Qatar was so affordable to everyone.
“Before I remember the World Cup years, years, years ago was like a celebration of the joy of football, for the nations going there, and everyone travels all around the globe, from other continents to see your country, to play there, and the most affordable.”
“Now, modern times, right? It's so expensive. But I'm not there. So I don't know the reason why, hopefully they can think about it and make.”
“Football is for the fans. Of course you have to think about sponsors, all this kind of stuff, because otherwise it would not be sustainable. Everybody knows it. But fans are the key.”