FIFA raises top ticket price for World Cup final to $10,990 during glitch-hampered sales reopening

"The employment of dynamic ticket pricing for the 2026 FWC starkly contrasts with FIFA's core mission to promote the accessible and inclusive promotion and development of soccer globally," 69 Democratic members of Congress wrote in a March 10 letter to FIFA President Gianni Infantino. "Despite host cities' cooperation in bringing the vision of the largest, most global World Cup in history to fruition, the consequences of dynamic pricing will make the 2026 FWC the most financially exclusionary and inaccessible to date."