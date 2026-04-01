Heartbreak again: Italy miss third straight World Cup despite 48-team expansion

Four-time champions suffer historic third straight World Cup miss after playoff heartbreak
Italy have failed to qualify for a 48 team World Cup. Let that sink in.
Back in 2014, when they crashed out in the group stage, no one would have imagined this. If someone had said Italy would miss the next three World Cups, they would have been laughed at. But that is now the reality.
Italy have officially failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It is the third straight time the four time champions will miss football’s biggest stage.
Their latest heartbreak came on Tuesday night when they lost to Bosnia and Herzegovina in the playoff final in Zenica.
Italy started well. Moise Kean gave them the lead in the 15th minute with a fine curled finish from the edge of the box. But the game changed before half time when Alessandro Bastoni was sent off in the 41st minute for a professional foul.
Down to 10 men, Italy tried to hold on but Bosnia found the equaliser in the 79th minute through Haris Tabakovic.
The match went to penalties and that is where it all fell apart for Italy. Francesco Pio Esposito and Bryan Cristante both missed, while Bosnia scored all four of their penalties to seal qualification.
This result extends Italy’s shocking World Cup drought. They have now missed three consecutive tournaments:
2018: Lost to Sweden in playoffs
2022: Lost to North Macedonia in playoffs
2026: Lost to Bosnia and Herzegovina in playoffs
Italy have not played a World Cup match since 2014. Even more striking, they have not won a knockout game since lifting the trophy in 2006.
In the 2026 qualifiers, Italy finished second in their group behind Norway, who beat them twice. They did manage to beat Northern Ireland in the playoff semifinal, but once again fell at the final hurdle.
For a nation with Italy’s history, this is not just failure. It is one of the biggest declines the game has ever seen. They are four time world champions, yet they have now missed three straight World Cups. Unbeleivable.
For Bosnia and Herzegovina, this is only their second World Cup appearance, making the moment even more special. For a veteran like Edin Dzeko, it is a remarkable achievement and a testament to his longevity, as he continues to lead his country on the biggest stage.