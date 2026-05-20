Dubai Basketball donates all ticket proceeds to support communities in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Dubai: At the start of March, Dubai Basketball had to move all its home fixtures to different venues because of regional developments. What followed was a strong display of unity and collaboration within the basketball community.

From Sarajevo to Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina warmly welcomed Dubai Basketball, with local authorities, venues, and fans coming together to turn unfamiliar arenas into a temporary home for the UAE team during a particularly difficult chapter in its history.

Upon arriving in Sarajevo, Dubai Basketball announced that it would direct all ticket sales revenue toward charitable initiatives via the Pomozi.ba Association Treatment Fund.

The franchise has confirmed that it will make a donation for each of the nine games played in Bosnia and Herzegovina during its relocation period, covering fixtures across both the EuroLeague and ABA League competitions.

The money raised will go toward two key humanitarian efforts: the Fund for the Treatment of Citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the “Meal for All” programme, which together aim to support healthcare, essential services, and everyday assistance for people and families throughout the country.

During a period defined by uncertainty, Dubai was offered community and connection in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Through this initiative, Dubai Basketball hopes to honour the support it received by giving back in a meaningful and lasting way.

What began as a temporary relocation ultimately became something far greater, a reminder that sport has the power not only to unite people but also to make a genuine difference in their lives.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.