Dubai Basketball return to Coca-Cola Arena for semi-finals

The city’s team return home following two months away from Dubai
Dubai: Dubai Basketball are preparing to return to their home floor at Coca-Cola Arena for the 2025/26 ABA League semi-finals after spending 66 days away from the city they represent.
The comeback marks a highly emotional homecoming for the squad, their players, and fans across Dubai.
The semi-final series against Budućnost VOLI is set to tip off on Wednesday May 20, as the team comes back aiming to compete for the title and make a piece of history.
Since regional unrest began in February, Dubai Basketball had to move all of their ABA League and EuroLeague home games to Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Starting with their EuroLeague matchup against Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz on March 12, they ended up playing nine “home” fixtures across Sarajevo and Zenica, effectively turning neutral venues into temporary home courts during a pivotal stretch of the season.
For over two months, the team were away from their home base in Dubai, separated from their fans and local community while still competing at the highest level of European basketball.
Even amid the disruption, the squad stayed tightly united throughout the relocation, keeping their supporters close in spirit at every stage of the journey, and ultimately finishing the ABA League regular season at the top of the standings.
In coordination with local authorities, ABA League officials, and both participating teams, Dubai Basketball has confirmed that the ABA League semi-finals will officially return to Coca-Cola Arena.
The move sets the stage for what is expected to be one of the most emotionally charged nights the city has experienced this season.
Dejan Kamenjašević, Co-CEO & General Manager of Dubai Basketball, said: “We are very happy and grateful to finally return home to Dubai after more than two months away.
“It has been a challenging period for everyone involved with the club, but throughout this time we felt incredible support from the Chairman, our fans, partners, the ABA League, the Euroleague, and the local authorities who helped make this return possible.
“We also want to sincerely thank the people of Sarajevo and Zenica (Bosnia and Herzegovina) for welcoming us and making us feel at home during this period. Their support meant a lot to our players, staff, and families. A special thank you as well to KK Bosna for their collaboration, hospitality, and support throughout these past months.”
He added: “Now, we are excited to be back at Coca-Cola Arena for the most important part of the season and to play in front of our fans once again in Dubai. We invite everyone to join us on May 20 at Coca-Cola Arena and help create a special atmosphere for the team as we bring the ABA League semi-finals home.”
The return represents far more than just another game on the schedule. For Dubai Basketball, it stands as a symbol of resilience and the unifying power of sport within a city.
After months away from home, the team will step back onto the court in front of their supporters, with a spot in the ABA League finals at stake.
Fans can get their access to the game through the Dubai Basketball website: https://dubaibasketball.com/guest-registration/