Dubai Basketball secure ABA League semi-final spot

The home team won a tight contest against Spartak in game two of their quarter-final
Dubai: Dubai Basketball booked their spot in the 2025/26 ABA League semi-finals with an intense 88-84 victory over Spartak Office Shoes in Game Two of the quarter-final series in Subotica, Serbia.
Just two seasons into their ABA League journey, Dubai are continuing their impressive rise after a debut campaign last year that ended with a semi-final appearance against Serbian powerhouse Partizan Belgrade.
Following a commanding 104-72 win in Game One earlier in the week, Dubai headed into the second match aware that another victory would book their spot in the league’s final four.
However, they were pushed all the way by Spartak in front of an energetic home crowd.
Spartak came out firing from the opening tip, riding the energy of the home crowd to claim a 26-23 advantage in the first quarter.
Dubai Basketball answered strongly in the second period, showing composure and attacking intent as they poured in 30 points to swing the momentum and carry a 53-47 lead into the break.
The third quarter turned into a tightly contested defensive stretch, with both teams locking in and every score carrying extra weight. It finished dead even at 11-11, but Dubai Basketball still held onto their six-point cushion, going into the final quarter leading 64-58.
With under four minutes left on the clock, Dubai Basketball produced the decisive surge of the contest. A key 5-0 run in less than a minute stretched their lead to 80-73, giving them crucial breathing space and seizing full control of the game in the closing stages.
In the closing stages, Mfiondu Kabengele delivered key baskets inside the paint to keep Spartak at arm’s length and steer Dubai toward another impressive away win.
He wrapped up a strong double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Džanan Musa once again spearheaded the offense with a brilliant all-around performance, posting 27 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists.
Dubai Basketball Head Coach spoke on the semi’s qualification saying, “We knew this was not going to be an easy game, regardless of the score in the first game. We knew there was going to be a big reaction from the opponents.
“The players did a hell of a job. They fought all the way to the end, and we were challenged a couple of times, which showed the true character of the team. We managed to overcome most of the challenges, and that’s a great step for the semi-finals.”
Dubai Basketball will now await their Semi-Final opponent, which will be either Budućnost VOLI or U-BT Cluj-Napoca.