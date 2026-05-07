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Dubai Basketball win big in Game 1 of ABA League quarter-finals

Dubai pick up from where they left off in the ABA League play-offs

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Dubai continue their form in Bosnia
Dubai continue their form in Bosnia

Dubai: Dubai Basketball opened their 2025/26 ABA League quarter-finals campaign with a dominant 102–74 victory over Spartak Office Shoes at Zetra Arena in Sarajevo, taking a 1–0 lead in the best-of-three series.

The hosts came out dominant from the opening tip-off, pouring in 31 first-quarter points to build an early 31–22 advantage. They maintained control throughout the second quarter, steadily extending their lead and heading into half-time comfortably ahead at 54–41.

Dubai remained in complete control after the break, turning up the intensity once again in the third quarter. The home side dropped 30 points in the period to stretch the lead to 84–59, putting themselves firmly on course for the opening win of the series.

The side erased any remaining doubt over the outcome early in the fourth quarter, exploding on an 11–0 run to open up a commanding 95–59 lead. With a 36-point advantage in hand, the remainder of the game turned into a comfortable closeout as Dubai cruised to a dominant 28-point victory.

Dubai Basketball Head Coach Aleksander Sekulić commented on the game, “It was very important how we reacted after the slightly longer break. I think the reaction was great, especially defensively.

“We wanted to focus on our game, the way we want to play, and execute offensively and defensively. I think we did a very good job and had a great finish to the first game, but now we need to focus on the second one because the result doesn’t mean anything without it.”

Džanan Musa and Mfiondu Kabengele starred in Dubai Basketball’s dominant win with outstanding all-around performances.

Musa erupted for a season-high 31 points in ABA League action, while Kabengele delivered a double-double with 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Dubai Basketball now leads the quarter-final series 1-0 and needs one more win to advance to the semis, with Game 2 will be played in Subotica on Sunday, May 10.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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