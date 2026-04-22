Dubai Basketball clinch ABA League top spot

The result confirms them as the number one team heading into the play-offs which take place next month.

Dubai made a fast start and never looked back, setting the tone early on both ends of the court. A sharp 22–2 opening run gave them instant control, and they closed the first quarter ahead 28–12 before stretching the lead to 46–31 at the half.

Džanan Musa led the way with 15 points, while Kenan Kamenjaš and Bruno Caboclo each added 13. Mfiondu Kabengele scored 12, Filip Petrušev chipped in 11, and Aleksa Avramović also hit double figures with 10.

The win carried added significance as it represented a strong response to recent disappointment in their EuroLeague debut season, where they narrowly missed out on the play-offs following a defeat to Valencia last week.

It was a clear statement of character, underlining their ability to reset quickly and maintain high standards across competitions, while building momentum at a crucial stage of the season.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.