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Dubai Basketball clinch ABA League top spot

The team locks in pole position heading into ABA League play-offs

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Dubai Basketball earn their spot in the ABA League play-offs
Dubai Basketball earn their spot in the ABA League play-offs

Dubai: Dubai Basketball have sealed top spot in the 2025/26 ABA League Top 8 phase after a dominant 92–64 away win over Bosna BH Telecom in Sarajevo.

The result confirms them as the number one team heading into the play-offs which take place next month.

Finishing first ensures Dubai Basketball will have home-court advantage in the quarter-finals of the play-offs.

The play-off round is contested over a best-of-three series, with the higher-seeded team hosting the deciding advantage.

Dubai made a fast start and never looked back, setting the tone early on both ends of the court. A sharp 22–2 opening run gave them instant control, and they closed the first quarter ahead 28–12 before stretching the lead to 46–31 at the half.

After the break, they maintained relentless pressure, steadily pulling away and shutting down any hopes of a Bosna comeback.

The advantage continued to grow throughout the second half, eventually sealing a convincing 92–64 win.

The result underlined the squad’s depth and balance, with six players reaching double figures.

Džanan Musa led the way with 15 points, while Kenan Kamenjaš and Bruno Caboclo each added 13. Mfiondu Kabengele scored 12, Filip Petrušev chipped in 11, and Aleksa Avramović also hit double figures with 10.

Dubai now enters the ABA League play-offs as the top seed, riding strong momentum after a statement performance in Sarajevo.

The win carried added significance as it represented a strong response to recent disappointment in their EuroLeague debut season, where they narrowly missed out on the play-offs following a defeat to Valencia last week.

Rather than letting that setback linger, the team showed resilience and focus, delivering a commanding performance to secure top spot in the ABA League Top 8 stage.

It was a clear statement of character, underlining their ability to reset quickly and maintain high standards across competitions, while building momentum at a crucial stage of the season.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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