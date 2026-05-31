Dubai Basketball reach 2025/26 ABA League Finals for first time

Dubai: Dubai Basketball have booked their spot in the 2025/26 ABA League Finals after a dominant 103-77 victory over Budućnost VOLI in the decisive third game of their semi-final series in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The victory sealed a 2-1 series win and marked a historic milestone not only for the team but also for the city of Dubai and the United Arab Emirates.

In only their second ABA League campaign, Dubai Basketball have made history by becoming the first UAE-based club to reach the Finals of one of Europe's premier basketball competitions.

The milestone further underlines the team’s rapid rise as a sporting force in the region, while also establishing the club as a source of pride for basketball fans across the UAE.

The club became the first Gulf-based team to compete in two European leagues and has consistently broken new ground, showcasing the growing potential of regional sport on the international stage.

After opening the series with a win in Game 1, Dubai Basketball were edged out in Game 2, forcing a winner-takes-all clash in Zenica. Against one of the league’s most seasoned opponents, they delivered a commanding response to secure their place in the Finals.

Following the historic victory, Dubai Basketball Head Coach Aleksander Sekulić praised both the team and supporters, saying: “First of all, a big thanks to the fans in Zenica who supported us in a very important game, a historical game for the club – the first finals in history. We needed their support.

“After Game 2, we knew that Budućnost is the team against whom we needed to be really precise in execution and focused, and these are the things we improved from Game 2.

“We prevailed and deservedly qualified for the finals. For me personally and for the club, this is a big thing, huge, and we can’t wait for the finals to start.”

They went into halftime up 54-39 before maintaining their intensity after the break to seal one of the most significant wins in the club’s history.

With home-court advantage after finishing top of the Top 8 phase, the club will once again represent Dubai and the UAE on the European stage as they continue their push for history.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.