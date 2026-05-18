Dubai Basketball’s semi-finals match relocated to Bosnia and Herzegovina

Dubai: Following discussions over the past few days between Dubai Basketball, the ABA League, and Buducnost VOLI, it has been agreed that the team will contest the ABA League semi-finals in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Due to the recent geopolitical events in the region, the first game of the semi-finals series between Dubai Basketball and Buducnost VOLI will not be played at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai as initially planned.

Over the past few days, the club worked together with all parties involved to explore the possibility of returning to the United Arab Emirates for the series, but it was ultimately decided that the game would be played in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The fixture has been rescheduled. Rather than taking place on May 20, the match will now be played on Thursday May 21 at Arena Husejin Smajlovic in Zenica.

After the matches on May 21 and May 25, with a potential third game on May 28 if required, the team is scheduled to return to Dubai.

In a statement, Dubai Basketball said: "Dubai Basketball regrets not being able to reunite with its fans in Dubai yet. The club will continue working towards bringing games back to the city in anticipation of our potential qualification for the finals."

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.