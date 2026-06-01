Dubai Basketball return to Coca-Cola Arena for ABA League Finals

Dubai: The first two games of the ABA League Finals between Dubai Basketball and Partizan Belgrade will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena on Thursday, June 4, and Saturday, June 6.

The ABA League, together with Dubai Basketball and Partizan Belgrade, has confirmed that the first two Finals games will be staged in the UAE, marking a long-awaited homecoming for the franchise after spending several months away from Dubai.

Since February, Dubai Basketball have called Bosnia and Herzegovina home, playing their home fixtures in Sarajevo and Zenica during a temporary relocation. Now, the team is set to return to Dubai for the most significant matches in its history.

In just its second ABA League season, Dubai will now compete for its first league title in front of its home fans, while welcoming one of European basketball’s most iconic clubs, Partizan Belgrade, to the UAE.

“Over the past few months, our players, staff, and supporters have shown incredible resilience and commitment. Being able to return home for the biggest games in the club’s history is a special moment for everyone connected to Dubai Basketball.

“We play these games for Dubai and for our people. Throughout this journey, we have felt the support of our fans wherever we have played, and now we finally have the opportunity to compete in front of them again.

“We look forward to seeing Coca-Cola Arena full and creating an unforgettable atmosphere for our city, our supporters and for basketball in the region.”

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.