The match, played in Prague at the Fortuna Arena, was a rollercoaster that ended 2‑2 after extra time. Ireland raced into an early 2‑0 lead, with a Troy Parrott penalty and an own goal giving them control in the first half. However, the Czechs fought back, Patrik Schick scored from the penalty spot and captain Ladislav Krejci headed home in the 86th minute to level the score and force extra time.