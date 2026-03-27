All three nations lost their semi-final play-off matches
The World Cup play-off semi-finals ended in misery for Wales, Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.
Wales and Republic of Ireland were brutally beaten on penalties whilst Northern Ireland fell at the hands of Italy.
Playing with a home advantage at Cardiff City Stadium, Wales took the lead in the second half through a brilliant strike from Daniel James, but Bosnia veteran Edin Džeko equalised late in the 86th minute with a header, sending the game into extra time.
Neither side managed to find a winner during extra time, so the tie went to a penalty shoot-out. Wales missed two crucial penalties, while Bosnia converted four of their spot kicks. Young Bosnian talent Kerim Alajbegovic calmly scored the decisive penalty to secure a 4‑2 shoot-out victory for Bosnia.
The defeat meant that Wales’ World Cup hopes were ended, as they will not progress to the play-off final or qualify for the 2026 World Cup. Bosnia will now face Italy national football team in the Path A final for a chance to reach the tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
The match, played in Prague at the Fortuna Arena, was a rollercoaster that ended 2‑2 after extra time. Ireland raced into an early 2‑0 lead, with a Troy Parrott penalty and an own goal giving them control in the first half. However, the Czechs fought back, Patrik Schick scored from the penalty spot and captain Ladislav Krejci headed home in the 86th minute to level the score and force extra time.
Neither side could find a winner in extra time, so the match went to a penalty shoot‑out. Ireland initially looked strong in the shoot‑out, but crucial misses from Irish takers and two penalty saves by Czech goalkeeper Matej Kovar swung the momentum. Jan Kliment then stepped up to convert the decisive penalty, securing a 4‑3 shoot‑out win for the Czech Republic.
The defeat ended Ireland’s bid to reach their first World Cup since 2002, while the Czech Republic advanced to the play‑off final, where they will face either Denmark or North Macedonia for a spot in the 2026 World Cup finals.
The match in Bergamo was a crucial one for both sides, with Northern Ireland’s World Cup hopes hanging in the balance and Italy desperate to avoid another qualification heartbreak after missing out on recent tournaments.
After a tense first half in which neither team could break the deadlock, Italy took control in the second period. Sandro Tonali opened the scoring in the 56th minute with a precise strike from the edge of the area, and Moise Kean sealed the 2–0 victory in the 80th minute with a well‑taken finish.
The win ended Northern Ireland’s bid to reach their first World Cup since 1986 and moved Italy one step closer to qualification, as they now advance to the play‑off final against Bosnia and Herzegovina for a chance to secure a place at the 2026 tournament.