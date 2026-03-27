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Wales, Republic of Ireland, and N. Ireland see World Cup dreams crushed

All three nations lost their semi-final play-off matches

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Wales' midfielder Brennan Johnson reacts after failing to score a penalty during the FIFA World Cup qualification semi-final football match between Wales and Bosnia and Herzegovina, at Cardiff City Stadium, in Cardiff, on March 26, 2026.
Wales' midfielder Brennan Johnson reacts after failing to score a penalty during the FIFA World Cup qualification semi-final football match between Wales and Bosnia and Herzegovina, at Cardiff City Stadium, in Cardiff, on March 26, 2026.
AFP-DARREN STAPLES

The World Cup play-off semi-finals ended in misery for Wales, Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Wales and Republic of Ireland were brutally beaten on penalties whilst Northern Ireland fell at the hands of Italy.

Bosnia overcome the Welsh

Playing with a home advantage at Cardiff City Stadium, Wales took the lead in the second half through a brilliant strike from Daniel James, but Bosnia veteran Edin Džeko equalised late in the 86th minute with a header, sending the game into extra time.

Neither side managed to find a winner during extra time, so the tie went to a penalty shoot-out. Wales missed two crucial penalties, while Bosnia converted four of their spot kicks. Young Bosnian talent Kerim Alajbegovic calmly scored the decisive penalty to secure a 4‑2 shoot-out victory for Bosnia.

The defeat meant that Wales’ World Cup hopes were ended, as they will not progress to the play-off final or qualify for the 2026 World Cup. Bosnia will now face Italy national football team in the Path A final for a chance to reach the tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Republic of Ireland pay for squandering two-goal advantage

The match, played in Prague at the Fortuna Arena, was a rollercoaster that ended 2‑2 after extra time. Ireland raced into an early 2‑0 lead, with a Troy Parrott penalty and an own goal giving them control in the first half. However, the Czechs fought back, Patrik Schick scored from the penalty spot and captain Ladislav Krejci headed home in the 86th minute to level the score and force extra time.

Neither side could find a winner in extra time, so the match went to a penalty shoot‑out. Ireland initially looked strong in the shoot‑out, but crucial misses from Irish takers and two penalty saves by Czech goalkeeper Matej Kovar swung the momentum. Jan Kliment then stepped up to convert the decisive penalty, securing a 4‑3 shoot‑out win for the Czech Republic.

The defeat ended Ireland’s bid to reach their first World Cup since 2002, while the Czech Republic advanced to the play‑off final, where they will face either Denmark or North Macedonia for a spot in the 2026 World Cup finals.

Italy too strong for Northern Ireland

The match in Bergamo was a crucial one for both sides, with Northern Ireland’s World Cup hopes hanging in the balance and Italy desperate to avoid another qualification heartbreak after missing out on recent tournaments.

After a tense first half in which neither team could break the deadlock, Italy took control in the second period. Sandro Tonali opened the scoring in the 56th minute with a precise strike from the edge of the area, and Moise Kean sealed the 2–0 victory in the 80th minute with a well‑taken finish.

The win ended Northern Ireland’s bid to reach their first World Cup since 1986 and moved Italy one step closer to qualification, as they now advance to the play‑off final against Bosnia and Herzegovina for a chance to secure a place at the 2026 tournament.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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