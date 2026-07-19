FIFA eyes record $15 billion revenue after World Cup

“I think I can say that this FIFA World Cup here in particular has opened a lot of doors, a lot of opportunities, a lot of possibilities,” he told MA representatives at a meeting in New York, USA, on the eve of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. “This will have an impact on what we can do all over the world, but the revenues and the financial economic success come only if the sporting side is right. If we do the right thing from a sporting point of view.