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Flying today with Emirates? Watch World Cup final live at 40,000 feet

Dubai carrier lets football fans follow Spain vs Argentina clash onboard flights

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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From take-off to touchdown, Emirates keeps World Cup final fans connected
From take-off to touchdown, Emirates keeps World Cup final fans connected

Are you flying today with Emirates? You can still catch the biggest game in football. Dubai’s flagship carrier is bringing the FIFA World Cup 2026 final live to passengers onboard, allowing fans to watch the Spain vs Argentina showdown even while cruising at 40,000 feet.

Ahead of the highly anticipated final, Emirates shared on social media: “The biggest match in football is ready for take-off! Who are you cheering for: Spain or Argentina?”

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The airline said passengers travelling on match day would not miss a moment of the action, with live coverage available through Sport 24, Emirates’ dedicated sports channel on its ice inflight entertainment system.

The service allows travellers to stay connected to one of the world’s biggest sporting events, regardless of their destination, with fans able to follow every goal, celebration and key moment while in the air.

Every World Cup moment onboard

Emirates has been screening all FIFA World Cup 2026 matches live onboard its flights throughout the tournament, giving passengers the chance to watch the final showdown between Spain and Argentina today while travelling.

Fans can follow every goal, celebration and key moment from the World Cup final through the airline’s inflight entertainment system, staying connected to the action wherever their journey takes them.

The service allows travellers to stay connected to one of the world’s biggest sporting events, regardless of their destination.

How to watch the match onboard

Live sports channels, including Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra, are available on most Emirates flights. Availability may vary depending on the aircraft type and route.

Travellers passing through Dubai may also be able to watch World Cup action in Emirates lounges, where operationally possible.

More live sports in the skies

Beyond football, Emirates continues to expand its live sports offering this summer, with coverage including the NBA Finals, Canada Sail Grand Prix and Formula 1 races on its onboard sports channels.

Related Topics:
Emirates airlineFIFA World CupFIFAArgentina national football teamspain

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