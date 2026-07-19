Inside Emirates: The training, glamour and rewards behind the cabin crew dream
The perfectly styled look, the iconic uniform and the opportunity to travel the world — the Emirates cabin crew image has captured the imagination of millions. For many aspiring aviation professionals, joining Emirates is more than just a job; it is a dream career that combines global travel, luxury hospitality and the chance to represent one of the world’s most recognised airlines.
But behind the polished appearance is a highly trained team that undergoes rigorous preparation to deliver Emirates’ signature service. A new behind-the-scenes video offers a glimpse into how crew members create their distinctive look — step by step.
The signature Emirates cabin crew appearance is instantly recognisable worldwide. The flawless makeup, perfectly styled hair and elegant uniform have become part of the airline’s global identity.
In a video shared by Emirates, a cabin crew member takes viewers through the process of creating the airline’s iconic look — from preparing the base to completing the final touches.
The Emirates cabin crew makeup routine includes:
Concealer: Creating a smooth base and covering imperfections
Foundation: Achieving an even complexion
Eyebrows: Defining and shaping the look
Eyeshadow: Adding depth and elegance
Eyeliner: Creating the signature eye style
Bronzer: Adding warmth and definition
Mascara: Enhancing the eyes
Red lip liner: Defining the lips
Red lipstick: Completing the iconic Emirates style
Blush: Adding the finishing touch
Final step: Et voilà! The Emirates Cabin Crew look is complete.
The Emirates signature look is not limited to cabin crew members. Ground staff who represent the airline at airports also follow professional grooming standards designed to reflect the brand’s elegance, confidence and hospitality.
From a polished appearance and well-presented hair to a professional makeup style, Emirates airport staff maintain a consistent image while assisting passengers at check-in counters, boarding gates and customer service areas.
The focus is on creating a welcoming experience and ensuring that every customer interaction reflects the airline’s signature service standards.
The makeup routine is only one part of becoming an Emirates cabin crew member. New recruits undergo an intensive seven-and-a-half-week training programme at Emirates’ state-of-the-art facility in Dubai.
The training covers safety, emergency procedures, medical response, security, hospitality, uniform standards and inflight service.
Induction Experience (3 days): Introduction to Emirates, Dubai and joining formalities
Safety and Emergency Procedures (13 days): Aircraft safety, firefighting, emergency response and evacuation procedures
Group Medical Training (5 days): CPR, first aid, medical emergencies and passenger care
Security Training (2 days): Managing security situations, unruly behaviour and safety procedures
Emirates Hospitality Experience (2 days): Learning the airline’s signature service standards
Uniform Learning Experience (1 day): Understanding the iconic uniform and appearance standards
Service Learning Experience (14 days): Training for customer service across Economy, Business and First Class cabins
Interested candidates must apply online to be considered for Emirates’ invitation-only recruitment events.
Emirates holds recruitment events regularly in Dubai, where shortlisted candidates are invited to complete the selection process.
Successful applicants must relocate to Dubai, as all Emirates Cabin Crew members are based in the UAE.
For candidates attending Emirates Cabin Crew recruitment events, first impressions matter. The airline expects applicants to present a professional appearance that reflects the Emirates brand and its high service standards.
Hair: Neatly tied back
Face: Full makeup
Dress code: Business attire
Shoes: Heels
Hair: Neatly presented
Face: Clean-shaven
Dress code: Suit or smart business attire
Shoes: Formal work shoes
The grooming standards are designed to give candidates an understanding of the professional image expected from Emirates Cabin Crew members, who represent the airline worldwide.
The role comes with a range of benefits, including:
Average monthly pay: Around Dh11,244 for Grade II Economy Class cabin crew
Basic salary: Dh4,980 per month
Flying pay: Dh69.6 per flight hour based on average flying hours
Accommodation: Free furnished housing in Dubai
Transport: Company-provided transport to work and training
Annual leave: 30 calendar days per year
Travel benefits: Staff travel discounts and concessional tickets
Medical insurance: Worldwide life and accident insurance coverage
An Emirates Cabin Crew career can progress from entry-level roles to senior positions, including:
Business Class Cabin Crew
First Class Cabin Crew
Cabin Supervisor
Purser
The airline says promotions are based on performance, skills and experience, with opportunities to move into training and other Emirates Group roles.
With its world-class service, global travel opportunities and distinctive brand image, the Emirates Cabin Crew role continues to be one of the most sought-after aviation careers worldwide.