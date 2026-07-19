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Ever wondered how Emirates cabin crew create their iconic look? Makeup steps revealed

Inside Emirates: The training, glamour and rewards behind the cabin crew dream

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
4 MIN READ
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Dream job decoded: Pay, perks and polish of becoming Emirates cabin crew
Dream job decoded: Pay, perks and polish of becoming Emirates cabin crew

The perfectly styled look, the iconic uniform and the opportunity to travel the world — the Emirates cabin crew image has captured the imagination of millions. For many aspiring aviation professionals, joining Emirates is more than just a job; it is a dream career that combines global travel, luxury hospitality and the chance to represent one of the world’s most recognised airlines.

But behind the polished appearance is a highly trained team that undergoes rigorous preparation to deliver Emirates’ signature service. A new behind-the-scenes video offers a glimpse into how crew members create their distinctive look — step by step.

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From concealer to the famous red lipstick: Emirates look decoded

The signature Emirates cabin crew appearance is instantly recognisable worldwide. The flawless makeup, perfectly styled hair and elegant uniform have become part of the airline’s global identity.

In a video shared by Emirates, a cabin crew member takes viewers through the process of creating the airline’s iconic look — from preparing the base to completing the final touches.

Step-by-step: How Emirates crew create their signature makeup look

The Emirates cabin crew makeup routine includes:

  • Concealer: Creating a smooth base and covering imperfections

  • Foundation: Achieving an even complexion

  • Eyebrows: Defining and shaping the look

  • Eyeshadow: Adding depth and elegance

  • Eyeliner: Creating the signature eye style

  • Bronzer: Adding warmth and definition

  • Mascara: Enhancing the eyes

  • Red lip liner: Defining the lips

  • Red lipstick: Completing the iconic Emirates style

  • Blush: Adding the finishing touch

Final step: Et voilà! The Emirates Cabin Crew look is complete.

Not just cabin crew: The look starts on the ground

The Emirates signature look is not limited to cabin crew members. Ground staff who represent the airline at airports also follow professional grooming standards designed to reflect the brand’s elegance, confidence and hospitality.

From a polished appearance and well-presented hair to a professional makeup style, Emirates airport staff maintain a consistent image while assisting passengers at check-in counters, boarding gates and customer service areas.

The focus is on creating a welcoming experience and ensuring that every customer interaction reflects the airline’s signature service standards.

The training behind the Emirates glamour

The makeup routine is only one part of becoming an Emirates cabin crew member. New recruits undergo an intensive seven-and-a-half-week training programme at Emirates’ state-of-the-art facility in Dubai.

The training covers safety, emergency procedures, medical response, security, hospitality, uniform standards and inflight service.

Emirates cabin crew training journey

  • Induction Experience (3 days): Introduction to Emirates, Dubai and joining formalities

  • Safety and Emergency Procedures (13 days): Aircraft safety, firefighting, emergency response and evacuation procedures

  • Group Medical Training (5 days): CPR, first aid, medical emergencies and passenger care

  • Security Training (2 days): Managing security situations, unruly behaviour and safety procedures

  • Emirates Hospitality Experience (2 days): Learning the airline’s signature service standards

  • Uniform Learning Experience (1 day): Understanding the iconic uniform and appearance standards

  • Service Learning Experience (14 days): Training for customer service across Economy, Business and First Class cabins

How to apply for an Emirates cabin crew job

Interested candidates must apply online to be considered for Emirates’ invitation-only recruitment events.

Emirates holds recruitment events regularly in Dubai, where shortlisted candidates are invited to complete the selection process.

Successful applicants must relocate to Dubai, as all Emirates Cabin Crew members are based in the UAE.

From hairstyle to heels: How to dress for recruitment

For candidates attending Emirates Cabin Crew recruitment events, first impressions matter. The airline expects applicants to present a professional appearance that reflects the Emirates brand and its high service standards.

Female candidates

  • Hair: Neatly tied back

  • Face: Full makeup

  • Dress code: Business attire

  • Shoes: Heels

Male candidates

  • Hair: Neatly presented

  • Face: Clean-shaven

  • Dress code: Suit or smart business attire

  • Shoes: Formal work shoes

The grooming standards are designed to give candidates an understanding of the professional image expected from Emirates Cabin Crew members, who represent the airline worldwide.

Emirates cabin crew salary and benefits

The role comes with a range of benefits, including:

  • Average monthly pay: Around Dh11,244 for Grade II Economy Class cabin crew

  • Basic salary: Dh4,980 per month

  • Flying pay: Dh69.6 per flight hour based on average flying hours

  • Accommodation: Free furnished housing in Dubai

  • Transport: Company-provided transport to work and training

  • Annual leave: 30 calendar days per year

  • Travel benefits: Staff travel discounts and concessional tickets

  • Medical insurance: Worldwide life and accident insurance coverage

Career growth beyond flying

An Emirates Cabin Crew career can progress from entry-level roles to senior positions, including:

  • Business Class Cabin Crew

  • First Class Cabin Crew

  • Cabin Supervisor

  • Purser

The airline says promotions are based on performance, skills and experience, with opportunities to move into training and other Emirates Group roles.

With its world-class service, global travel opportunities and distinctive brand image, the Emirates Cabin Crew role continues to be one of the most sought-after aviation careers worldwide.

Related Topics:
UAE TravelUAE jobsUAE job offerEmirates airlinelifestyle

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