How an Indian expat nurse in the UAE prevented panic during an in-flight emergency

Nurse’s composed response turns tense medical incident into orderly rescue
Dubai: The overhead announcement broke the calm inside the aircraft. The cabin crew urgently asked if there were any doctors, nurses, or medical professionals on board. For Pooja Rajakumaran, there was no moment of doubt.
“The moment I heard that call, my professional instincts and duty as a nurse completely took over. Without a second thought, I stood up from my seat, approached the flight crew, and told them, ‘I am a nurse, please let me know how I can help.’” Rajakumaran told Gulf News.
Within minutes, the UAE-based nurse has found herself attending to a passenger in distress while the crew assessed whether the situation required escalation to the captain for a possible emergency diversion.
Rajakumaran, a 34-year-old nurse working in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Hospital, has been led to a female passenger who recently undergone a mastectomy and was travelling after receiving physiotherapy in Dubai.
The passenger, who was in a wheelchair, has been visibly unwell.
“When I first assessed her, she was experiencing severe dizziness, looking extremely dull, and was drifting in and out of consciousness,” recalled Rajakumaran.
She has noted that the patient’s condition was further complicated by weakness and shivering.
“Her pulse was very weak and her hands were freezing cold and shivering.”
Working in a confined aircraft cabin, Rajakumaran has immediately focused on keeping the passenger conscious and stable.
“I immediately started tapping her gently and speaking to her continuously to keep her awake and conscious.”
Moreover, she has requested water from the cabin crew and carefully helped the passenger drink it.
“I continuously rubbed her hands to generate body warmth and improve circulation and we wrapped her tightly in a blanket to ensure she was comfortable and secure.”
As the situation progressed, the senior cabin crew has sought her assessment on whether the captain should be alerted for an emergency diversion.
“When the senior cabin crew asked if the situation was critical enough to alert the captain for an emergency diversion, I evaluated her vitals and reassured them that it was a severe case of anxiety and physical exhaustion,” explained Rajakumaran.
“I confirmed she was stable enough to continue the flight without an emergency landing. I monitored her closely until we landed, by which time her temperature had normalized, and she expressed immense relief.”
Originally from Kollam in Kerala, India, Rajakumaran has seven years of nursing experience, including prior work in Saudi Arabia before moving to the UAE. She has joined RAK Hospital in 2025 and currently works in the NICU.
According to her, experiences have played a key role in how she handled the situation onboard.
“Throughout my nursing experiences, both during my time in Saudi Arabia and my current role in the NICU at RAK Hospital, I have been trained to manage critical, high-pressure environments on a daily basis,” shared Rajakumaran.
She has mentioned that her trainings gave her the confidence to assess the patient accurately in a restricted space and guide the cabin crew without causing unnecessary alarm.
Meanwhile, Rajakumaran has described her journey as an expat healthcare professional in the UAE as both personally and professionally rewarding. The incident on board has reinforced a lesson she believes every healthcare worker understands.
“My message to fellow healthcare professionals is to always trust your training and never hesitate to step forward when someone is in distress. Our calling to care for humanity doesn't end when our shift is over or when we walk out of the hospital doors,” said Rajakumaran.
For most passengers, the flight has ended like any other, with the aircraft touching down safely. But for one woman recovering from cancer treatment, it has ended with relief after a frightening medical episode. And for the nurse who has answered a call for help, it was proof that the most important moments in healthcare don't always happen inside a hospital.
Sometimes, they happen at 35,000 feet, where a calm voice, steady hands, and years of training can make all the difference.