The major milestone comes as Emirates continues to expand its Premium Economy offering across more routes, giving travellers more opportunities to book the cabin without waiting for new aircraft deliveries. The world's largest international airline is actively expanding its Premium Economy cabin to serve 99 destinations by the end of this year.

Emirates said it expects to complete work on more than half of those aircraft by the end of December 2026, with around 20 more set to be refurbished this year.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.