Delhi becomes Emirates’ third A380 destination in India from October 25
Dubai: Emirates will deploy its flagship Airbus A380 on flights between Dubai and Delhi from October 25, giving passengers more premium seats and access to Premium Economy across every daily service on the route.
Delhi will become the airline’s third A380 destination in India after Mumbai and Bengaluru, extending the double-decker aircraft’s presence across one of Emirates’ most important Asian markets.
The four-class A380 will operate flights EK512 and EK513, while the remaining daily services will continue to use retrofitted Boeing 777 aircraft fitted with Premium Economy.
Passengers travelling between Dubai and Delhi will therefore be able to book Premium Economy on EK511, EK513, EK515 and EK517.
Delhi joins an Asian A380 network that includes Mumbai, Bengaluru, Bangkok, Singapore, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Seoul, Tokyo Narita, Osaka, Taipei and Bali.
Bangkok is among the aircraft’s busiest regional destinations, with the A380 used on multiple daily services. Emirates also operates the aircraft on routes serving Singapore and Hong Kong, while most of its other Asian A380 destinations receive daily services.
Aircraft assignments and frequencies can vary depending on the season and operational requirements.
Emirates’ A380 can carry between 484 and 615 passengers, depending on its cabin configuration.
The four-class aircraft serving Delhi will include First Class, Business Class, Premium Economy and Economy Class.
Premium Economy features cream leather seats, additional legroom, a deeper recline and dining served on chinaware. First Class passengers can access private suites and onboard Shower Spas, while Business Class offers flat-bed seats.
The aircraft can fly up to 15,000km and cruise at an altitude of 43,100 feet. It measures 72.7 metres in length, weighs between 510 and 575 tonnes and contains about four million parts.
The Delhi launch forms part of a wider cabin upgrade across Emirates’ India network.
Premium Economy will be available on services to Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Kochi by the end of October.
Travellers will be able to book the cabin on four daily flights from Delhi, 22 weekly flights from Mumbai, nine from Ahmedabad, seven from Bengaluru, 12 from Kolkata and two from Kochi.
Kolkata will also receive Emirates’ next-generation A350 from October 25, replacing the Boeing 777 on daily flights EK570 and EK571.
Together with the five-times-weekly EK572 and EK573 services operated by retrofitted Boeing 777 aircraft, the change will make Premium Economy available across all 12 weekly flights between Dubai and Kolkata.
Emirates currently serves nine Indian cities with 167 weekly flights to Dubai and onward connections across almost 140 destinations.