The double-decker aircraft will operate on flights EK512 and EK513 in a four-class configuration, adding more premium seats on one of Emirates’ busiest India routes. The move also means passengers travelling between Dubai and Delhi will have access to Premium Economy across all daily services, including the A380-operated EK513 and Boeing 777 flights EK511, EK515 and EK517.

The rollout comes ahead of a wider India upgrade that will take Emirates’ Premium Economy cabin to six Indian cities from October. The product will be available on flights to Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Kochi, giving travellers more options across leisure, family and business journeys.

By the end of October, passengers will be able to book Premium Economy on four daily services from Delhi, 12 weekly flights from Kolkata, 22 weekly flights from Mumbai, nine weekly flights from Ahmedabad, seven weekly flights from Bengaluru and two weekly flights from Kochi.

“Emirates' long-standing commitment to India is reflected in the continued rollout of our latest products, designed to enhance the travel experience," said Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer. "We are pleased to introduce our highly anticipated A380 services to Delhi, a vital gateway in our network, from October. Given the strong demand for travel to and from India, it is an honour to expand our A380 footprint in the country, with Delhi joining Mumbai and Bengaluru as our third A380 destination."

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.